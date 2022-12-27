Global stocks gain after China further relaxes COVID rules | Sotck exchange

BANGKOK (AP) Global stocks rose on Tuesday after China has announced that it will relax more of its pandemic restrictions despite the widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 that are strain its medical systems and disrupt business.

China’s National Health Commission said Monday that passengers arriving from overseas will no longer have to observe quarantine from Jan. 8. They will still need to test negative for the virus within 48 hours of departure and wear masks on their flights.

But it was the latest step in abandoning once-tight virus control measures that have severely restricted travel to and from the world’s second-largest economy.

With economic activity sluggish and multinationals questioning China’s viability as a sourcing location, policymakers have, as so many times in the past, taken a very commercial approach,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a comment.

Businesses hailed the move as an important step towards reviving declining economic activity.

The German DAX gained 0.7% to 14,032.67 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.9% to 6,564.29. London markets were closed for a holiday.

Oil prices also rose.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rose 0.6%. On Friday, the S&P 500 closed up 0.6%. It is down 19.3% for the year, just on the cusp of a bear market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged up 0.2%. The Russell 2000 Index gained 0.4%.

China has joined other countries in treating cases instead of trying to eradicate infections. He dropped or relaxed rules on testing, quarantines and travel, trying to reverse an economic crisis. But the change has flooded hospitals with feverish, wheezing patients, and authorities are going door-to-door and pay people over 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 1% to 3,096.57. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday, as were those in Australia.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2% to 26,447.87 and Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.7% to 2,332.79.

In Bangkok, the SET index rose 1% on anticipation that easing controls on overseas travel for Chinese would boost the important tourism industry.

Markets in the United States and Europe were closed on Monday for the holidays.

Solid U.S. consumer spending and a strong job market have kept the economy growing, but they also raise the risk that the Federal Reserve will have to persist in raising interest rates and keeping them high. to crush inflation.

Following last week’s updates, the last big reports of the year, investors will be watching corporate earnings that could provide some insight into how the economy is doing.

The pace of price increases has slowed, but the Fed has said it will continue to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control. Its key overnight rate is at its highest level in 15 years, having started the year at a record low near zero. The key rate, the federal funds rate, is in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, and Fed policymakers have forecast it to reach a range of 5% to 5.25% in by the end of 2023 and that it will not be reduced before 2024.

The higher rates pose the risk of the economy stagnating and sliding into a recession in 2023. They have also weighed heavily on stock prices and other investments.

In other trading on Tuesday, benchmark U.S. crude oil took 50 cents to $80.06 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $2.07 to $79.56 before markets closed for the Christmas long weekend.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, also added 53 cents to $85.03 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 133.24 Japanese yen from 132.89 yen late Monday. The euro fell from $1.0638 to $1.0659.