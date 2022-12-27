Gautam Adani added more wealth in 2022 than Pakistani stock market’s m-cap





After briefly flirting with second place, Gautam Adani at $110 billion ends 2022 as the third richest person in the world and the richest in India. Despite the Adani Group’s recent decline in shares, its wealth has increased by $33.80 billion, or 44.2% this year, according to publicly available data with Bloomberg Billionaire Index. He is the only billionaire among the top 10 billionaires in the world to have seen his fortune increase in 2022. The year was marked by a strong sell-off in stocks on fears of a global recession. To put things into perspective, Gautam Adani’s wealth is equal to the 64th economy in terms of nominal GDP, based on 2021 IMF estimates, ahead of Puerto Rico and Ecuador. The wealth added by Adani in 2022 is actually greater than the 2021 GDP of at least 85 countries such as El Salvador, Honduras, Cyprus, El Salvador, Cambodia, Iceland, Yemen, Senegal, and Cyprus. The wealth he added is also larger than the market capitalization of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (at around $30 billion). The market capitalization of the Pakistan Stock Exchange stood at PKR 64,09,47,32,80,070 (or 6,409.47 billion Pakistani rupees) as of December 26, according to the daily market report of the stock exchange. That, at the prevailing exchange rate, was $28.41 billion. Additionally, Adani’s wealth accounted for a fifth of India’s $563.50 billion in foreign exchange reserves (as of Dec. 16). Adani, 60, has business interests in renewable energy, power transmission and distribution, transportation and logistics, airports and defense, among others. Gautam Adani’s total fortune hit $150 billion on September 20, before seeing a decline. He still remains ahead of Reliance Group’s Mukesh Ambani, whose wealth stands at $85.4 billion, according to Bloomberg data. Six Adani Group shares have added a total of Rs 6.78 lakh crore to the market capitalization so far this timeframe. Adani Wilmar, another share of the group, which listed on February 8 earlier this year saw its m-cap increase by Rs 33,720 crore to Rs 68,187.64 crore from Rs 34,467.48 crore on the first day of the rating. Shares of Adani Power jumped 176% to Rs 275.35 each on Monday from Rs 99.75 on December 31, 2021. Shares of Adani Enterprises rose 117.47%; Adani Total Gas 93%, Adani Transmission 42%, Adani Green Energy 41% and Adani Ports 10%. Adani Wilmar is up 139% from its issue price of Rs 230. Also read: Stocks in the news, Reliance Industries, DLF SpiceJet, NTPC and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/stocks/story/gautam-adani-added-more-wealth-in-2022-than-m-cap-of-pakistan-stock-market-357871-2022-12-27

