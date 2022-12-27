The combination of Black Knight and Intercontinental Exchange could fall apart. Here’s why.





Back in May Intercontinental exchange (ICE 0.34%) and Dark Knight Financial (BKI 1.02%) announced a deal in which Intercontinental Exchange would buy Black Knight for $85 in cash and stock. The deal, valued at around $13 billion, would bring together two of the biggest companies in the mortgage technology industry. Since then, the mortgage origination market has collapsed and the government is raising antitrust questions over the deal. Is the case doomed? Both companies are major players in mortgage technology Both Black Knight and Intercontinental Exchange are big players in mortgage technology. Intercontinental Exchange is best known for owning the New York Stock Exchange, but it has also established a presence in mortgage technology. Intercontinental Exchange owns Ellie Mae, which includes the Encompass loan origination system. It is also the owner of the Electronic Mortgage Registration System and Simplifile. These companies do not originate mortgages per se, but they help mortgage originators to arrange mortgages to sell to investors. Black Knight is a mortgage technology company best known for its own loan origination system, Empower. Black Knight also owns Optimal Blue, which is a platform that allows originators to price and sell their loans. If Intercontinental Exchange and Black Knight merge, the merged company would be exposed to the entire mortgage origination value chain. Washington worries about the effect of the agreement on consumers The House Financial Services Committee recently sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission expressing concern over the deal, saying the combined company could “exercise significant market power over the pricing of consumer loans, the access and sale of consumer data and mortgage software pricing”. The fear is that the merged company will face weak competition and raise prices, which would be passed on to borrowers. In such a situation, the government could require Intercontinental Exchange to divest one of the lending systems to a competitor. When the deal was announced, the mortgage origination industry had just had a banner year thanks to the Federal Reserve, which cut interest rates to the floor to stimulate the economy at the height of the pandemic. Mortgage originators feasted on easy refinancing volumes, which disappeared once the Fed began raising rates this year to combat rising inflation. Mortgage origination is a highly cyclical, feast or famine business, and times are exceptionally tough right now. Several notable originators have filed for bankruptcy and employment in the industry has plummeted. The financial logic of the deal may no longer make sense given the current environment, and an antitrust lawsuit may be Intercontinental Exchange’s excuse to terminate the deal. Black Knight’s downside is likely limited If the deal fails, Black Knight’s shares could be sold. However, the stock is trading well below the reported $85 per share at around $59, and there wasn’t much of a buyback premium to begin with. This is an acknowledgment of the antitrust risk of the deal and the likelihood of the deal collapsing. Mortgage companies are already under intense selling pressure — Rocket and UWM fundsare some of the best-selling stocks on the market right now. If the deal fails, the two companies would continue as before. Black Knight is still the market leader in maintenance software and Optimal Blue is very popular with mortgage originators. Mortgage technology is still overshadowed by exchange business for Intercontinental Exchange, so the impact should be minimal. If the deal doesn’t materialize, Black Knight will likely be shaken in the near term and Intercontinental Exchange should be better off given that its exchange business is still doing well.

