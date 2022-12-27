When Target, Lowe’s, Best Buy are open





December 26 is often a big shopping day, with consumers looking to take advantage of post-Christmas sales. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Boxing Day is a little different this year as the holiday falls on a Sunday. The big picture: The holidays will be observed by private employers and government offices on Monday, but most retailers will be open with sales after Christmas. Context: When a federal holiday falls on a Sunday, it is traditionally observed on the following Monday by government and business. Last year, Christmas fell on a Saturday and the holiday was observed on December 24, which was a Friday. Offers and returns after Christmas Christmas Clearance started early before the holidays in some stores, but other markdowns will start on Monday. Yes, but: Boxing Day is traditionally a day to start holiday returns, so expect long queues. By the numbers: 70% of holiday shoppers said they plan to shop the week after Christmas, according to a National Retail Federation survey. 47% said they plan to shop to take advantage of sales and promotions.

27% said they use gift cards.

18% reported returning or exchanging unwanted gifts or vacation items. Shop opening hours on Monday after Christmas Here are the hours of the main retailers for Monday, but check with your nearest store as times may vary. Some stores are returning to pre-holiday opening hours. Best buy: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Costco: Most clubs are open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Most clubs are open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. JCPenney: Normal pre-holiday hours, which for many stores are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Normal pre-holiday hours, which for many stores are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Home deposit: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Kohls: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lowes: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Macy: Most stores open at 9am.

Most stores open at 9am. Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Stock market and banks closed on Monday Federal Compliance that Christmas is on a Monday means that the stock market is closed. This also means that the exchange will be closed on Monday, January 2 after New Year’s Day is also a Sunday. Expect most banks to be closed on Monday as it is a Federal Reserve holiday. No courier or UPS delivery on Mondays Details: The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver late holiday mail or gifts on Monday, and UPS is also closed. Meanwhile, UPS notes postal codes that are affected by winter conditions on the alert page. FedEx open Monday after Christmas FedEx is open Monday after Christmas for some of its services, including land delivery, according to a schedule displayed on his website. FedEx Express was supposed to be closed Dec. 26, but notes in a service disruption alert posted on Dec. 24 that all locations were “affected by severe winter conditions and delays are expected for package deliveries across the United States with a delivery commitment through Monday, Dec. 26.” More Axios:

