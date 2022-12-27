Business
Energy stocks lead the rally as the KSE-100 gains 486 points – Business
Shares on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the week in the green, with the benchmark KSE-100 gaining 485.96 points.
The index closed at 40,155.16 points, up 1.23%. It hit an intraday high of 698.23 points, or 1.76%, around 10:45 a.m.
Analysts attributed the rise in stock markets to measures taken by governments to reduce circular debt in the gas sector, including the formation of a committee headed by the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan Ashfaq Tola to suggest a way forward for debt settlement.
The market opened on a strong note as the energy sector sparked buying interest. This follows recent news that the government is looking to address the circular debt problem, said Raza Jafri, head of equity at Intermarket Securities.
There’s also a sense that the selloff is overdone, he added, referring to last week’s stock market crash when the benchmark lost more than 1,900 points in three days.
Jafri said the next trigger that could positively affect the market is expected inflows from Saudi Arabia which would boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which are at their lowest level in eight years.
Meanwhile, Aba Ali Habib Securities Salman Naqvi cited news reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked the government to come up with a workable plan to reduce circular debt in the energy sector to settle satisfactorily the ninth and tenth essential reviews.
If the government manages to pay the large debts of [gas companies] by all means, this will greatly benefit PPL, OGDCL and PSO, he commented, noting that the weighted average of these companies in the stock market was high.
PPL shares closed with gains of Rs4.31 or 7.5pc and OGDCL at Rs3.89 or 5.33pc, while PSO shares rose by Rs5.25 or 3.96pc.
Naqvi said investors also bought stocks in other sectors that were already in the oversold zone last week. He warned, however, that the gains in the markets were not sustainable as it was a rolling week, in which futures are either settled or rolled over to the next month, and the situation of the law and the order of the country was deteriorating.
First National Equities Limited chief executive Ali Malik said the gas, exploration and refining sectors led the index higher on expectations that the government would deal with circular debt and increase debt. gas prices, which would increase profits and dividends.
Another reason was the perception that political instability would be reduced for some time after PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi would dissolve the provincial assembly after proceeding to a vote of confidence on Jan. 11, Malik said. The PTI had previously announced the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 23.
Shares showed a strong rally in the year-end rally at PSX on strong valuations, Arif Habib Corporations Ahsan Mehanti said, adding that Imrans’ statement also dampened political noise.
The World Bank’s $1.7tn flood approval, shrinking trade deficit and surging global equities and global crude oil prices acted as catalysts for the bullish activity, a- he declared.
Circular debt
Media quoting the Electricity Division say that the circular debt which stood at 2.253 trillion rupees at the end of September last year has now reached 2.437 tr, showing an increase of 185 trillion rupees.
Amid the country’s deteriorating economic situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had last week asked the authorities to take concrete measures to reduce circular debt. Later, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif shared that the government would approach the provinces for the implementation of a policy aimed at saving energy, which among other measures would reduce the hours of markets, restaurants and shops. wedding halls.
Subsequently, the government notified a 13-member committee which would be tasked with undertaking a detailed mapping of the outstanding circular debt of the gas sector as of June 30, 2022, separating out the principal amount of debt, mark-ups delays, penalties and liquidity damage among PSEs in the oil and power sectors.
It would develop a comprehensive circular debt settlement plan through cash and non-cash payments and adjustments and also cover legal and procedural requirements modeled on a previous circular debt settlement in 2013.
A report published by The news Government officials last week quoted government officials as saying that the IMF had asked Islamabad to take steps to repair the energy sector, including electricity and gas, to take additional fiscal measures and to pursue structural reforms during the remaining period of the Fund’s program.
It is essential that Pakistan authorizes the ninth review for the release of $1.18 billion from a $7 billion IMF program, given its low foreign exchange reserves which are barely enough to cover a month of imports.
The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan have decreased by 11 billion dollars in one year. In December 2021, central bank reserves were $17.686 billion, which now stand at $6.7 billion as of December 9.
Pakistan must repay at least $13 billion in the remaining part of the fiscal year. But it is unclear when it will receive more inflows from bilateral and multilateral institutions, raising fears of default.
