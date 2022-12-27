Direct retail flows to stock market plunge 64% in FY23

Bombay : Direct investment by retail investors in equities has fallen in the current fiscal year from record highs in fiscal 22 amid declining market returns, a rally in equities that they are not not own and in part due to the diversion into options, equity analysts said. However, they are divided on the outlook for retail entries in FY24.

Retail inflows into NSE cash or secondary market held at a net level 37,400 crores in the eight months to November, down 64% from 1.04 trillion in April-November of FY22, according to NSE data. Net worth is the difference between buying and selling shares.

The sharp decline reflects lower returns from the Nifty, mid cap and small cap indices.

For example, the Nifty rose only 7.4% in April-November, compared to a rise of 15.6% in the eight months of FY22. Similarly, the Nifty Midcap 100 only rose only 7.9% vs. 25% in FY22 (April-Nov) and the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 4.4% vs. a 31% rise in FY22.

The weak numbers show that retail capital inflows have moderated with rising volatility leading to lower returns, especially in mid and small caps,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Vice President, Head of Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Khemka expects mid- and small-cap stocks to plateau to regain their “mojo” in FY24, and retail entries into the secondary market improve.

The Nifty fell from a high of 18,604.45 on October 19, 2021 to 15,183.4 on June 17, 2022. From this level, the Nifty reached a record high of 18,887.6 on December 1. However, over the past few months, stocks of publicly traded PSU banks and defense players, which are under-owned by the retail trade, have gained momentum, said independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga. Retail was largely sidelined after laggards like state-owned banks and defense stocks gained momentum, even as market returns deteriorated this year,” he added. .

Unlike Khemka, he believes, rising market volatility induced by monetary tightening amid persistent inflation could further moderate retail flows in FY24.

Individual domestic investors, NRIs, sole proprietorships and Hindu undivided family are considered retail investors by the NSE.

Some of the decline in cash market inflows can be attributed to funds allocated to stock options. Interestingly, the data showed that while retail inflows into equity derivatives (futures and options) slowed for 248 billion in April-November from 451 billion a year ago, the flow into options went from 177 billion from the last financial year to 276 billion in FY23, through November, amid rising volatility.

Market veterans like Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, warned in a trading update about the risks of trading leveraged products like options.

