Stocks fall as trading resumes after long holiday weekend

U.S. stocks twisted and turned on Tuesday as Wall Street returned from the long holiday weekend to tumble for the final four trading days of 2022.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) rose by around 90 points, or 0.3%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) fell by 0.8%.

A decision by China to disposal quarantine requirements for inbound travelers from January 8 had given a boost to sentiment as the country widened its reopening after three years of zero-COVID checks and travel restrictions. The National Health Commission also said on Monday that the nation’s handling of the virus would be downgraded to Category B from the high-level Category A.

You’re here (TSLA) continued a strong downtrend after Reuters reported that the electric vehicle giant will run a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai factory in January, extending the reduced production started this month into the new year. Tesla stock fell more than 6% at the start of the session.

Megacaps including Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) each sank by more than 1%.

Southwest Airlines Stock (LUV) fell 6% after the airline canceled around 2,900 flights i.e. 70% of scheduled flights on Monday, one day after the abolition of 48% on Sunday.

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) called the scale of canceled flights “unacceptable” and said it would investigate whether the company was responsible.

In other pockets of the market, the US dollar index retreated as China’s easing of virus protocols spurred an exit from safe-haven assets. US Treasury yields rose after their biggest rise last week since April.

Oil prices extended their recent ascent to hit three-week highs as the prospect of reopening demand from China added to concerns about the impact of colder weather in the United States on production. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the US benchmark, rose 1% to $80 a barrel.

The early trading moves come after a bullish day on Friday helped the S&P 500 and Dow Jones avoid a third straight weekly loss. The indices rose by 0.6% and 0.5% respectively. The Nasdaq also closed higher on Friday but was down 1.5% for the week.

Investors were hoping that a Santa Claus rally could provide a respite for stock markets as they head for their worst year since 2008. The stock market seasonal bull phenomenon that occurs in late December is generally defined as the last five trading days. of the year and the first two of the new year. Yale Hirschcreator of the Stock Traders Almanac, discovered the model in 1972.

A brutal December marked by rate and recession fears kept selling pressures elevated throughout the month and dampened hopes of a typical year-end rally. But with Friday’s positive close marking the first day of the period, the stock market will look for gains in the shortened trading week.

DataTreks Jessica Rabe points out that the S&P 500 has a significantly better win rate and overall average performance after a less than 10% negative calendar year than those with a higher loss and 2022 is about to end in the latter category.

That said, when the index is down double digits like it is today, the odds of it being positive next year are basically a toss-up and returns aren’t as promising as they are. would be if the S&P ended down less than 10%. , Rabe said in a recent note. If there had been a true “Santa Claus rally” this month, the S&P might have ended the year with a lower double-digit decline.

