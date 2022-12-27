STOCK MARKET LATEST: Southwest stocks sink, Apple faces racial bias lawsuits, recession-proof jobs and big tax changes for 2023.





Symbol Price Change %Change Me: DJI $33,203.93 176.44 0.53 SP500 $3,844.82 22.43 0.59 I: COMP $10,497.86 21.74 0.21 U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday morning as investors hoped a year-end rally would lift a market that has been weighed down by recession fears. Markets in the United States and Europe were closed on Monday for the holidays. The indexes started lower on Friday after Commerce Department figures showed service prices continued to climb faster than expected last month. But stocks moved into positive territory after the mid-morning release of the University of Michigan consumer survey that painted households as optimistic about the economy. Stock markets were choppy, with the S&P gaining 22.43, or 0.6%, to 3,844.82, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 21.74, or 0.2%, to 10497.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 176.44, or 0.5%, to end at 33,203.93. Still, a three-week losing streak for the S&P and Nasdaq has put markets at the end of 2022 with a month down. The S&P fell 5.8% in December, while the Nasdaq lost 8.5% and the Dow 4%. “Equities are finding themselves in quite a difficult backdrop, and it’s also unlikely to lead to a strong multiple expansion,” said Ed Perks, chief investment officer at Franklin Templeton’s Franklin Income Investors. The Perks team has invested around 60% of its flagship portfolio in bonds, a change from a 70% allocation to stocks to start 2022. Given how closely corporate earnings are tied to consumer behavior , traders are sensitive to any evidence of the quality of US wallets. controlling inflation and slowing growth. Unemployment insurance claims remain historically low, but layoffs are on the rise. Friday’s data indicated that consumer spending growth slowed in November compared to October, so the strong morning Michigan survey was a small relief. “What you’re willing to pay at the pump, what you’re willing to pay at the grocery store, that’s what’s going to drive the markets and the Fed next year,” said Matthew Bartolini, chief financial officer. research SPDR Americas at State Street Global. Advisors. Bonds fell on Friday as traders guessed signs of lingering inflation raised the likelihood that the Fed would keep interest rates high longer into the future. Friday’s personal consumption expenditure data — the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation — showed services prices rose 0.4% in November, an awkward pace when annualized. Persistent increases in service prices have spooked investors in recent months. Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose on Tuesday after China announced it would further ease its pandemic restrictions despite widespread COVID-19 outbreaks that are straining its medical systems and disrupting business. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.8% to 3,089.39. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday, as were those in Australia. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2% to 26,447.87 and Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.7% to 2,332.79. In Bangkok, the SET index rose 0.8%, while the Sensex in Mumbai jumped 1.2%. China’s National Health Commission said Monday that passengers arriving from overseas will no longer have to observe quarantine from Jan. 8. They will still need to test negative for the virus within 48 hours of departure and wear masks on their flights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/live-news/stock-market-news-today-december-27-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos