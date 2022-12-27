Business
Wall Street may get worse in 2023 before it gets better
NEW YORK: The worst may be yet to come for the stock market.
Wall Street’s mini-rebound since mid-October helped recover some of the indices from the heavy losses of the first 10 months of the year. It closed just below 4,000 on Monday, up more than 10% from its low two months earlier.
Many analysts expect equities to end 2023 at least around this range, if not a little higher, after the Federal Reserve finally stops raising interest rates to keep high inflation under control. But before we get to that final point, much of Wall Street also expects stock prices to fall sharply in the interim.
Consider Morgan Stanley, which says the S&P 500 could drop to a range between 3,000 and 3,300 in the first three months of the new year. That would mean it loses up to a quarter of its value from Monday’s closing level. The lower end of this range would also be 37.5% lower than the record set at the start of 2022.
The reason for the banks’ pessimism is that its strategists forecast corporate earnings to be much weaker than the rest of Wall Street. On the revenue side, businesses are feeling pressure as manufacturing and other sectors of the economy weaken. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley says profits will be squeezed at the other end by higher wage costs after companies have to give workers raises.
Corporate profits are likely to hit record highs from 2022, which has helped companies return more cash to investors through dividends and share buybacks.
To be sure, strategists led by Michael Wilson say the S&P 500 could end 2023 at 3,900 if things go mostly as expected, not far off its current level.
Goldman Sachs strategists are also forecasting a bottom in the first half of the year, possibly at 3,600. Goldman Sachs that the economy can avoid a recession.
If the economy contracts as many on Wall Street expect, Goldman strategists led by David Kostin have said the S&P 500 could fall as low as 3,100.
At Deutsche Bank, strategists see the U.S. economy falling into recession in the second half of 2023. That could send the S&P 500 down to 3,250 before it hits bottom roughly halfway through the recession, which the German bank sees the last six months of the year last. Then the S&P 500 could end the year as high as 4,500 if stocks play their typical playbook around recessions, say strategists led by Binky Chadha.
