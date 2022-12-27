Noreco: NOR15 exchange offer – Acceptance level after new acceptances

NOT TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE ILLEGAL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Oslo, Norway, December 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Reference is made to the stock exchange notice posted on December 22, 2022 where Norwegian Energy Company ASA (“Noreco” or the “Company”) has announced the level of acceptance for the proposed new bond issue in the maximum amount of $250,000,000 new subordinated convertible bonds with ISIN NO 0012780867 (“NOR15”) through an exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) addressed to holders of existing bonds in the Company’s outstanding $165,229,319 2019/2027 convertible bond issue with ISIN NO 0010851520 (“NOR13”).

In addition, reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on December 22, 2022 where the Company has announced that it will accept acceptances of the Exchange Offer until December 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Oslo time.

Arctic Securities AS and Pareto Securities AS have received completed exchange offer forms representing 91.6% acceptance from existing NOR13 bondholders of the exchange offer.

The issuance of NOR15 bonds under the Exchange Offer will be subject to the approval of Noreco’s Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”), which is expected to be held on December 28, 2022. NOR15 bonds are expected to be issued on or about December 30, 2022 to NOR13 bondholders having accepted the Exchange Offer.

Subject to satisfaction of the conditions of the Exchange Offer, including the approval of the EGM, the Company will issue 207,641,201 new NOR15 bonds, each with a nominal value of $1. The NOR13 bonds which will be received by the Company from NOR13 bondholders having accepted the Exchange Offer will be delivered to the Company and will be held by the Company in cash.

NOR15 bonds should be sought for listing on Oslo Brs, subject to approval by Oslo Brs and approval by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority of a prospectus for such listing.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Act.

Contact:

Catherine TorgersenEVP Investor Relations & ESG

E-mail: [email protected]

Telephone: + 47 915 28 501

