Sebi gives a final nod to the Social Stock Exchange as a separate segment on BSE: who can join?





Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday granted final approval for the introduction of the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate segment on BSE. Here is the general framework of the social stock market: – SSE is a new concept in India and such an exchange is meant to serve the private and non-profit sectors by channeling larger amounts of capital to them. The idea of ​​the SSE was first floated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech for the fiscal year 2019-20. – The Sebi, in July, had notified rules for the SSE to offer social enterprises an additional possibility of raising funds. – Listed non-profit organizations (NPOs) will be required to submit a statement of use of funds to SSE, in accordance with Sebi rules, within 45 days of the end of the quarter. – Sebi asked social enterprises raising funds using SSE to publish an Annual Impact Report (AIR) within 90 days of the end of the fiscal year, capturing the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the social impact generated by the entity and, where applicable, the impact that is generated by the project or solution for which funds have been raised on SSE. – Social enterprises eligible to participate in the SSE will be entities with social intent and impact as their primary objective. Such intent should be demonstrated by emphasizing eligible social goals for underserved or less privileged populations or regions. – Social enterprises will have to engage in one social activity among 16 major activities listed by the regulator. Eligible activities include the eradication of hunger, poverty, malnutrition and inequality; promote health care, support education, employability and livelihoods; empowerment of women and LGBTQIA+ communities for gender equality; and supporting social enterprise incubators. – Corporate foundations, political or religious organizations or activities, professional or business associations, infrastructure and housing companies, except affordable housing, will not qualify as a social enterprise. – Regarding the minimum requirements to be met by an NPO, Sebi said that the NPO must be registered as a charitable trust and must be registered for at least three years, must have spent at least Rs 50 lakh per annum at in the past financial year and should have received funding of at least Rs 10 lakh in the past financial year. – Specifying the initial disclosure requirement for NPOs that raise funds through the issuance of zero coupon and zero principal instruments, Sebi stated that such entities must disclose their vision, disclose the target segment (those who are affected by the issue and how they are affected) and the approach to accomplishing its planned activities; details of its governing body, composition, dates of board meetings held; and details of key management personnel. – In addition, NPOs must disclose financial statements for the past three years, details of past social impact and risks they see in their work and how they propose to mitigate them. Also read: I have yet to reach a conclusion on the regulatory framework for finfluencers, says Sebi chief Read also: The head of Sebi deplores the lack of respect for the spirit of the law by companies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/story/sebi-grants-final-nod-for-social-stock-exchange-as-separate-segment-on-bse-who-can-list-on-it-357962-2022-12-27

