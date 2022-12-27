Business
The market’s most political stock picks had a bad year, but they’ll be back in 2023 – NBC Connecticut
- Months of headlines have featured GOP politicians criticizing investment firms, including BlackRock, for offering funds focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.
- In a bad year for equities, investors added less to sustainable funds, but will end the year roughly flat in asset flows.
- ESG fund returns fell, but only slightly more than the broader stock market.
You might be excused for thinking, after months of headlines about “woke capitalism” and steep stock market declines, that socially responsible investing was on the run, pursued by hostility from politicians who think that focusing on corporate governance and environmental impact means burning retirees’ money to advance an agenda other than return on investment.
But you would be wrong.
In fact, so-called sustainable funds, also known as ESG funds (for environment, social and governance) were still registering net inflows of investors until the end of November, the last month for which complete data is available, and expected to end the year has been near flat or slightly down, according to data compiled for CNBC by Morningstar. The three months to December all saw negative flows, and most of the money entered in the first half of the year, but sustainable fund assets still rose 0.84% in November , better than the 1.1% drop for all. funds, according to Morningstar.
Market difficulties in December will likely wipe out this small gain in net flows by the end of the year, but the lack of an ESG fund rush belies the negative narrative that has arisen around ESG investing, said Alyssa Stankiewicz, associate director of sustainability at Morningstar. fund research. “Anti-ESG has gotten a lot of attention, and that’s not necessarily reflected in the data,” Stankiewicz said. “ESG hasn’t had such a difficult year at all.”
More important to investors than flows, the performance of ESG funds was not good, but did not deviate significantly from a difficult year for the market. Analysts who follow the industry say the performance of ESG funds has been held back, most clearly, by the fact that many sustainable or ESG funds avoid companies that manufacture fossil fuels. Energy, dominated by traditional players like ExxonMobil and Chevronis the only one of the 11 sectors of the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock market index to progress this year.
The average large-cap equity ESG fund had lost nearly 20% in 2022 through Dec. 21, according to Morningstar. This is about 2.4 percentage points less than the drop in the S&P 500 Index, including dividends. S&P Dow Jones Indices Says S&P 500 ESG Index is down 18.5%, also including dividends.
“Depending on how you slice it, ESG has worked well,” said David Nadig, exchange-traded fund expert and financial futurist at VettaFi, a research firm for financial advisors. Within ESG, some clean energy ETFs suffered much smaller losses. that the market at large, with iShares Global Clean Energy ETF down about 5%. “It’s not that ESG doesn’t work. It’s a bear market,” Nadig said.
Energy will again feature prominently in the ESG in 2023
The continued lag in ESG performance depends, crucially, on continued oil outperformance, as the absence of oil in most ESG funds hurt 2022 results. Morningstar Energy Strategist Stephen Ellis , thinks that’s unlikely, as “we consider equities to be quite expensively priced,” particularly in the oil portion of the oil sector. Meanwhile, Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Maurice Fitzmaurice wrote on Dec. 14 that demand for oil and gas is expected to continue growing as the effects of the Covid pandemic pass, while lost supplies in from Russia are driving up oil prices.
Funds that avoid ESG have had mixed performance, with energy being the main difference maker. the Limited Capital Orphan ETF, which focuses on ESG-disadvantaged fossil fuels, weapons, gambling, tobacco, alcohol and nuclear energy, was up 6% on the year. But the BAD ETFs which emphasizes gambling and alcohol as well as pharmaceuticals, without major oil and gas holdings, is down 18%.
ESG fund flows in Europe have held up much better than in the US, which Morningstar’s Stankiewicz says is due to more pro-ESG regulations.
US regulations are moving, at the federal level, in a pro-ESG direction, but not as far as Brussels, Stankiewicz said. A new Labor Department rule announced last month overrides a Trump administration policy and allows administrators of 401(k) plans to consider ESG factors, as well as shorter-term financial considerations, in selection investment options for members.
In addition, the Securities and Exchange Commission is given a rule this will require detailed information from public companies on their impact on the climate, including their own carbon emissions, emissions from utilities that sell heat and electricity to businesses, and emissions from customers who use the products. ‘a company.
But there was also heightened surveillance of “green laundering” in the funds industry by the SEC, with its new Climate and ESG Task Force within the Enforcement Division investigating ESG-related misconduct.
All the attention, positive and negative, is likely to keep ESG investing on the minds of investors, even if it remains a tiny slice of the overall market, Nadig said. Its bigger impact will come as the SEC rule allows investors to make more accurate comparisons of companies’ strategies to monitor their own exposure to climate risk and other governance issues that can affect financial performance, it said. -he declares.
“Even if you’re not an ESG investor now, you’re heading towards a world where every company and every portfolio has an ESG score, as does a price-earnings ratio,” Nadig said. “That’s another metric that you may or may not use.”
