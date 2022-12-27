Stock market today: Tesla keeps the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in the red





It was a wobbly start to the final trading week of 2022, with stocks ending mixed after the long holiday weekend. Investor sentiment was temporarily boosted after China announced it would open its borders to international travelers next month without requiring them to quarantine. Yet this was not enough to offset a continued decline in You’re here ( TSLA (opens in a new tab)) and a sell-off in airline stocks. The news from China was a positive catalyst for a number of US-listed Chinese stocks. Among those that took a boost were e-commerce stocks Alibaba Group (BABA (opens in a new tab)+4.9%) and Pinduo-duo (PDD (opens in a new tab)+1.4%). To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Enjoy and thrive with Kiplinger’s best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice from Kiplinger – straight to your email. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. However, while those shares closed higher on China’s efforts to end its restrictive COVID measures that have slowed economic growth, Tesla fell 11.4% following the announcement that the carmaker electric vehicles suspended production at its Shanghai production plant earlier than expected, according to a Reuters report (opens in a new tab). The company had previously said it would shut down activity at the plant for eight days starting December 25, but ended production a day early, with some pointing to an increase in COVID cases among its factory workers. plant. TSLA stock is now down 44% so far this month. In addition to market headwinds, several U.S. transportation stocks sold off after a deadly nationwide winter storm prompted thousands of flight cancellations. South West Airlines (LUV (opens in a new tab)) canceled about 70% of its flights on Monday and another 63% on Tuesday, sending its shares down 6.0%. Fellow air carriers Delta Airlines (DAL (opens in a new tab)-0.8%) and American Airlines Group (AAL (opens in a new tab)-1.4%) also closed lower. With regard to the main stock market indices, the S&P 500 Index fell 0.4% to 3,829 and the Nasdaq Compound returned 1.4% to 10,353. The Dow Jones Industrial Averagehowever, managed to gain 0.1% to 33,241 in strength in Verizon Communications (VZ (opens in a new tab)+2.2%). Best investment ideas for 2023 As we’ve mentioned before in this space, the stock market is poised to close its worst year since 2008. And while that fact alone may weigh on investor sentiment heading into the new year, there are a number of historical data points that should give investors hope as we enter 2023. On the one hand, there’s “the S&P 500’s spotless record in the year since the midterm elections (average return of around 13%),” says Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the Exchange. from New York. Moreover, in the 18 times the S&P 500 has ended the year down more than 1% since 1946, it has been higher the following year 78% of the time, with an average annual gain of almost 15%. %, says Reinking. So despite the many challenges facing investors in the new year, including uncertainty inflation , interest rate and a possible recession , there are solid portfolio choices they can make to help overcome these obstacles. This involves, in particular, choosing the best dividend stocks or the greatest conviction of analysts small cap stocks – priced for exceptional returns in the new year. There is also our list of best stocks to buy for 2023, which include high-quality businesses that are well positioned to weather the continued market disruptors we expect to see in the new year.

