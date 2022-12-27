Stock market mixed on falling house prices, nasty storms; The surge in Chinese stocks; Tesla crushed

The stock market traded mixed on Tuesday morning as house prices fell and gave no sign of a Santa Claus rally approaching. Retail stocks in China surged after the Asian nation announced it would reopen its borders next month following lengthy Covid shutdowns. You’re here (TSLA) dove over vehicle registration data in China.







The Nasdaq composite fell 0.9% while the S&P 500 fell 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5%. The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index fell 0.1%.

The Nasdaq composite and the S&P 500 are trading at their lowest levels since early November. Last week marked the third straight week of declines for the Nasdaq and S&P, but the Dow Jones surprised with a 0.9% gain.

Volume fell on the Nasdaq and NYSE from the same time Friday, ahead of the holiday weekend. Volume this week should be light as many investors take a week off between Christmas and New Years.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose six basis points to 3.81%. Crude oil prices rose 0.4% to $79.90 a barrel.

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) gained 0.1%, led by retail shoe inventories Crocodile (CROSS) and Outdoor bridge workers (PLATFORM). Crocs shares are extended past the take profit zone, while Deckers forms a cup-shaped base with a buy point of 402.42.

Santa’s rally didn’t come, but retail sales rose

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major cities, fell 0.5% in October from September. This is the fourth consecutive month-over-month decline. But the index fell less than the Econoday consensus estimate of a 1.2% decline.

Year over year, the index rose 9.2% in October, down from the annual rate of 10.7% recorded in September. Rising mortgage rates were seen as dampening buyer appetite.

“Housing prices continue to fall as mortgage rates continue to climb. The Federal Reserve is particularly focused on inflation and will continue to raise interest rates until it senses inflation is coming down to its 2% target,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “For most of the economy, rising interest rates take time to have an effect, but housing is one of the sectors of the economy that is most directly affected, as rising interest rates Fed Funds quickly translates into higher mortgage rates.”

While Santa’s stock market rally has yet to emerge, holiday retail sales rose 7.6%, down from last year’s 8.5% increase, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. This survey tracks all types of payments, including cash and debit cards. The consensus was for an increase of 7.1%.

The odds of a 25 basis point hike by the Federal Reserve at the February meeting fell below 60% for the first time in weeks, at 59.4%. This would bring the yield into the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. An increase of 50 basis points is expected of 40.6%, according to the FedWatch CME Tool.

The S&P Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was the best performing sector of the 11 S&P sectors, up 0.9%. The Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was the worst performer, down 0.7%.

China retail stocks jump as China reopens

China has announced plans to lift coronavirus travel restrictions and ease quarantine restrictions for inbound travelers early next month.

Some Chinese stocks traded in the United States jumped on the news. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange was closed on Tuesday due to a public holiday.

Online retailers JD.com (J.D.) and Pinduo-duo (PDD) both gained more than 2% on Tuesday morning.

In the United States, carriers have canceled thousands of flights due to freezing temperatures and snow across large swaths of the country. More than 4,000 US flights were canceled on Monday and about 3,000 more flights are expected to be canceled by noon ET Tuesday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking site. Of all the airlines, Southwest had by far the most canceled flights over the two days.

South West Airlines (LUV) dumped 5% on cancellations. The US Department of Transportation has expressed concern about Southwest’s “unacceptable” rate of cancellations and delays. Southwest stocks are still trying to get support from their 50-day line.

Jet Blue Airways (BLUE) fell more than 2%, but United Airlines (LAU) gained 1%.

Stock market movers and shakers

Tesla sold nearly 8% in the stock market on Tuesday as weekly vehicle registration data out of China suggested the global electric vehicle giant’s year-end incentives were not enough to prop up companies. Tesla deliveries. Additionally, a Reuters report said the electric vehicle giant plans to extend reduced production at its Shanghai plant until January.

Nio (NIO) fell more than 8% after the electric vehicle maker said it had cut its fourth-quarter delivery outlook amid China’s Covid restrictions.

Apple (AAPL) fell 1.4% despite an analyst report alleging it has recovered from shortages that reduced the availability of iPhone 14 Pro models during the holiday shopping season. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said his company’s channel checks indicate an improved supply of high-end models of the latest iPhones.

Amazon (AMZN) lost 1.8%. Historically speaking, Amazon is one of seven widely held stocks to beat the S&P 500 at Santa Claus rallies in previous years.

Follow Michael Molinski on Twitter @IMmolinski

