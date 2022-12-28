Is the stock market open on New Year’s Day and New Year’s Day? This year, the answer to that question is no. This is because New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day both fall on a weekend this year. As a general rule, the exchange is open on December 31 (if it falls on a weekday) and closed on January 1.
In order to compensate for the holidays landing on a weekend, the exchange will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, on the occasion of the New Year.
Bond traders will have even more free time to celebrate. Indeed, the bond market will not only be closed on Monday, January 2, but it will also close early on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST.
For those wondering what time does the market open during normal trading hours, the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.
Are the banks open on New Years Eve in 2022? The answer to this question is yes. However, like the stock and bond markets, banks will be closed on Monday, January 1, for the holidays.
Below we present a complete calendar of all stock and bond holidays for 2022 and 2023. Please note that the list of stock market holiday actually increased by one day in 2022. This is because Congress voted in 2021 to make June 19 – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill (opens in a new tab)Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was signed into law in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan.
Market festivals 2022
|Date
|Holidays
|NYSE
|Nasdaq
|Bond markets*
|Monday February 21
|Presidents Day/Washington Birthday
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Thursday April 14
|Holy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early closing (2 p.m.)
|friday april 15
|Good Friday
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Friday May 27
|Friday before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early closing (2 p.m.)
|Monday May 30
|Remembrance Day
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Monday, June 20
|Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed)
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|friday july 1st
|Friday before Independence Day
|Open
|Open
|Early closing (2 p.m.)
|monday july 4th
|Independence Day
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Monday, September 5
|Labor Day
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Monday October 10
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Farm
|Friday November 11
|veterans day
|Open
|Open
|Farm
|Thursday, November 24
|thanksgiving day
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Friday November 25
|Day after Thanksgiving
|Early closing (1 p.m.)
|Early closing (1 p.m.)
|Early closing (2 p.m.)
|Friday, December 23
|Christmas Eve (Observed)
|Open
|Open
|Early closing (2 p.m.)
|Monday, December 26
|Christmas Day (Observed)
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Friday, December 30
|New Year’s Eve (Observed)
|Open
|Open
|Early closing (2 p.m.)
Market Holidays 2023
|Date
|Holidays
|NYSE
|Nasdaq
|Bond markets*
|Monday January 2
|New Year’s Day (Observed)
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Monday January 16
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Monday February 20
|Presidents Day/Washington Birthday
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Thursday, April 6
|Holy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early closing (2 p.m.)
|friday april 7
|Good Friday
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Friday May 26
|Friday before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early closing (2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 29
|Remembrance Day
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Monday, June 19
|June 16 National Independence Day
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Monday July 3
|Monday before Independence Day
|Early closing (1 p.m.)
|Early closing (1 p.m.)
|Early closing (2 p.m.)
|tuesday 4th july
|Independence Day
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Monday, September 5
|Labor Day
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Monday, October 9
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Farm
|Friday November 10
|veterans day
|Open
|Open
|Farm
|Thursday, November 23
|thanksgiving day
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
|Friday November 24
|Day after Thanksgiving
|Early closing (1 p.m.)
|Early closing (1 p.m.)
|Early closing (2 p.m.)
|Monday, December 25
|the day of Christmas
|Farm
|Farm
|Farm
* This is the bond market holiday schedule recommended by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This program is subject to change.