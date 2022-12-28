Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Last Chance to Buy Gold and Silver Low, Says Stock Market Crash Will Send Them High CryptoBlog





The famous author of the bestselling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says this may be the last chance to buy cheap gold and silver. “Inflation on the rise. Interest rates are rising. The stock market will crash, pushing gold and silver higher,” Kiyosaki described. Robert Kiyosaki expects gold and silver to soar as stock market crashes Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says gold and silver prices are about to skyrocket. Rich Dad Poor Dad is a 1997 book co-authored by Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. It has been on the New York Times bestseller list for more than six years. Over 32 million copies of the book have been sold in over 51 languages ​​in over 109 countries. Kiyosaki tweeted on Monday that the price of gold is now above $1,800 while silver is above $24, adding: Inflation rising. Interest rates are rising. The stock market will crash, sending gold and silver higher. Perhaps the last chance to buy gold and silver at these low prices. Author Rich Dad Poor Dad has been telling investors to buy gold, silver, and bitcoin for some time. He has previously stressed that he only invests in physical gold and silver, not gold or silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Many people on Twitter reminded Kiyosaki that he had been giving the same warning for years. Some disagreed with the famous author, expecting the price of gold to decline from the current level. “Gold and silver prices plunge as the Fed continues to raise interest rates,” Kiyosaki explained in October, adding: Raising interest rates will kill the economy. Stocks, bonds and real estate will crash. The Fed will pivot. Buy gold, silver and bitcoin ahead of the Fed pivot. However, he cautioned, “Gold, silver, bitcoin can protect your wealth…but not your income.” He noted: “As the economy crashes, stock markets crash, pensions plummet and unemployment rises, secondary turmoil can provide you with income… Your secondary turmoil can transform into the next Amazon or bitcoin.” Earlier this month, the famous author said he expects people who own gold, silver and bitcoin to get richer when the Fed pivots and prints trillions of dollars . In July, when the price of silver fell to around $20, he called silver the best investment value today. Additionally, Kiyosaki often recommends buying bitcoin alongside gold and silver. He recently clarified that he’s a bitcoin investor, not a trader, so he’s excited when BTC reached a new bottom. In September, he urged investors to get into crypto now, before the biggest economic crash happens. What do you think of Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki’s advice? Let us know in the comments section below. Kevin Helms An economics student from Austria, Kevin discovered Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests include Bitcoin security, open source systems, network effects, and the intersection between economics and cryptography.

