SEBI gives a final nod to the Social Stock Exchange: what is SSE? Who can register?

 


Sebi gave final approval on December 27 for the introduction of the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate segment on BSE.

On December 19, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE India) received approval in principle from the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to establish SSE as a separate segment.

In July, the regulator notified rules for the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) to provide social enterprises with an additional way to raise funds. The framework was created based on suggestions from a working group and a technical group that the regulator formed.

Sebi gave his approval in principle for an SSE on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in October.

What is SSE?

The SSE is a new idea in India, and such an exchange is intended to benefit the private and non-profit sectors by channeling more capital to them.

During her budget speech for the fiscal year 201920, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman first proposed the concept of SSE. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act 1956 was then invoked by the government, which then published a notice in the Official Gazette announcing a new security as “zero coupon zero principal”.

The SSE will operate as a separate division of the current stock exchanges under the new regulations.

Who can register on SSE?

The SSE will be a separate division from the current exchanges under the new regulations. Non-profit organizations (NPOs) and for-profit social enterprises with social intent and impact as their primary objective will be eligible to participate in the SSE.

Moreover, such an intention should be manifested in its emphasis on social goals that suit underserved or less privileged populations or areas.

Social enterprises will have to engage in one social activity among 16 major activities listed by the regulator.

Eligible activities include-

– eradicate hunger, poverty, malnutrition and inequalities

– promote health care, support education, employability and livelihoods

– empowerment of women and LGBTQIA communities for gender equality

– support social business incubators.

Corporate foundations, political or religious organizations or activities, professional or business associations, infrastructure companies and housing companies, except for affordable housing, will not qualify as social enterprises.

According to the Sebi framework, a minimum issue size of 1 crore and a minimum app size for subscription of 2 lakh is currently required for SSE.

Minimum requirements

In September, the market regulator specified the minimum requirements to be met by an NPO for registration with the SSE, the disclosure requirement for NPOs raising funds through the issuance of zero principal zero coupon instruments and implemented annual disclosure requirements that must be made by NPOs on these exchanges.

Regarding the minimum requirements to be met by an NPO, Sebi said that the NPO must be registered as a charitable trust and must be registered for at least three years, must have spent at least 50 lakh per year in the past financial year and should have received funding of at least 10 lakh in the past financial year.

