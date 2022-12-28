Stock market trends are collapsing





Past bullish fashions have lost their footing Getty It should be a calm and quiet year-end week in the stock market. Instead, it started with the 2021-2022 modes noisily collapsing. It looks like the latest leg of fads gone awry, and it’s everywhere: SPAC, biotech, IPOs, cryptos, dazzle stocks, ETFs, meme stocks, zero- or low-income growth stocks, and equity funds. leverage. As fewer investors stay in the hot games, these widespread explosions have a way of spewing shrapnel far and wide. Therefore, watch the action, but be cautious when entering other seemingly safer areas of the stock market. Remember that there are still many serious concerns that have had their ups and downs (like inflation and recession). They can quickly catch fire and take a disproportionate place in the worried minds of investors. Recent Wall Street Journal articles have pointed to three fashionable developments: “Deflated IPO shares threatened with delisting(December 20) “SPAC boom ends in liquidation frenzy(December 27) < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> “Small investors remain bullish, even as pros unload their stocks(December 19) More such articles will follow in the WSJ and elsewhere. As an example, I recently wrote: “Many ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) Are Now At Risk – Don’t Get Caught” (December 20) So, is it a last week of clearance sale? No. In two articles, I discussed the likelihood of the stock market entering a period of double action: shake and fading. It is important to note that these major stock market shifts are not quick deals. They take time. Moreover, they create a negative environment that can end in a final liquidation. How long before that happens? It’s hard to predict when because there are so many fads to unwind and there are so many uncertainties facing the US economy and financial system. Based on complex previous sales, it could take a quarter or more to resolve. Therefore, as I explained in “2023 Stock Market Outlook – OK To Hope For Best, But Prepare For Worst (Dec. 26)”, the best investment strategy seems to be a good portion of cash reserves – for preserve assets, protect against emotions sell at the wrong time, and give yourself the means to take advantage of future buying opportunities. The bottom line: don’t buy for the sake of being an optimistic investor The best mental strategy for investors now is to embrace the messy complexity and realistic uncertainties of the US economy, financial system and capital markets. Certainly, trust that things will work out eventually. However, don’t try to put a happy face on current events, seeking to create false investment optimism.

