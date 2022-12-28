Oil prices fall on concerns over China’s COVID outbreak and global recession





LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday on fears that rising COVID-19 cases in China, the world’s top oil importer, could disrupt its economic recovery and fuel demand growth as she lifts her pandemic restrictions. Brent crude futures for February delivery fell 78 cents, or 0.9%, to $83.55 a barrel by 0900 GMT. U.S. crude fell 75 cents, or 0.9%, to $78.78 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell more than $1 a barrel earlier in the session after hitting a three-week high on Tuesday on hopes of rising fuel demand. China has said it will stop requiring incoming travelers to self-quarantine from January 8, a major step towards easing tough restrictions at its borders. But Chinese hospitals have come under intense pressure due to a rise in COVID-19 infections as the country moves towards treating the virus as endemic. “Even after China eased COVID restrictions, it is difficult for demand to recover in a short time due to the rapid decline in people’s outdoor activities due to the massive infection (numbers),” he said. said Leon Li, analyst at CMC Markets. Oil refiners in the United States were scrambling on Tuesday to resume operations at a dozen facilities knocked out of service by the freeze across much of the country, a resumption that in some cases will stretch into January . The Arctic blast that sent temperatures well below freezing also disrupted production, cutting off oil and gas production from North Dakota and Texas. Prices were supported by news that Russia aims to ban oil sales from February 1 to countries that meet a G7 price cap imposed on December 5. U.S. crude oil inventories were estimated to have fallen by 1.6 million barrels last week, with distillate inventories also falling, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Industry group American Petroleum Institute is due to release data on U.S. crude oil inventories at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT) on Wednesday. The US Department of Energy will release its own numbers Thursday at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT). Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar and Isabel Kua; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Christian Schmollinger and Louise Heavens Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-prices-rise-hopes-china-demand-boost-2022-12-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos