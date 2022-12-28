Business
3 of the fastest growing stocks to buy now
There was a time when growth could fix everything. Healthy revenue increases were enough to impress investors. Take big steps. Gain market shares. The market would forgive operational stumbles and lack of profitability.
Growth wasn’t enough last year and change, but it’s still cool to watch.Celsius Fund (CELH -1.65%), CrowdStrike (CRWD -1.30%)and fuboTV (FUBO -9.09%) are three companies with strong recent revenue growth rates. It’s inevitable that growth stocks will come back into vogue at some point, and if that happens soon, you’ll want to buy stocks like these now.
1. Celsius Fund
When it comes to growth, Celsius is as bubbly as its functional energy drinks. The company behind canned fizzy drinks that claim to burn calories by speeding up metabolism is seeing an explosion in popularity. Revenue soared 98% in its most recent quarter, well ahead of the 71% rise that analysts were expecting.
It’s not a fluke. The report actually narrowly ended a streak of five consecutive quarters of triple-digit revenue growth. Zoom out and it will be the sixth straight year of revenue gains above 40%.
Celsius is turning heads, and earlier this year the world’s second-largest soft drink company put some skin in that game. PepsiCo (DYNAMISM 0.44%) added $550 million to Celsius’ cash this summer in exchange for an 8.5% stake in the company. A big part of the deal is PepsiCo becoming Celsius’ primary distribution partner in the US market where the product line is already booming. It also makes PepsiCo a preferred overseas distribution partner where the cap is high but currently only represents 5% of Celsius’ revenue mix.
Red ink is a problem, but gross profit and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) posted triple-digit percentage gains in Celsius’s latest quarter. Celsius sparkles in more ways than one.
2. CrowdStrike
There are many cloud-based platforms that are seeing their once meteoric growth slow down sharply. Businesses are cutting spending amid economic uncertainties, but don’t skimp on security. CrowdStrike offers cloud-native endpoint protection using big data and AI to ward off security threats.
Growth has slowed at CrowdStrike, but it’s come at a reasonable pace as the platform expands its popularity. Revenue growth has halved in the past 16 quarters – from 108% to 53% – but you won’t find too many investors complaining about 53% year-over-year gains , especially when annual recurring revenue is growing a bit faster.
CrowdStrike doesn’t hurt business. It has seen its subscribed customers increase by 44% to 21,146 over the past year. It is now profitable on an adjusted basis, and CrowdStrike just posted record operating cash flow and free cash flow in its latest quarter. Hackers will only get smarter and cybersecurity will remain a top priority.
3.fuboTV
Let’s talk sports. Let’s talk TV. Many people cut the cord when it comes to their cable and satellite TV plans. There’s no shortage of great streaming services to fill the void, but if there’s a live sports itch to scratch, you’ll need a live TV streaming service. FuboTV is not the top dog in this niche, but it is the fastest growing player as it gains market share with each passing quarter.
Like Celsius Holdings and CrowdStrike, fuboTV saw its triple-digit growth streak end earlier this year. The year-over-year increase in revenue was only 44% in its most recent quarter, but for a business model that relies on subscriptions and ad revenue, that’s better than the normal.
The three stocks here have gone in different directions this year. CrowdStrike has been halved. Celsius is weathering the market malaise, up a refreshing 43% in 2022. FuboTV takes the cake of pity, down 88% YTD.
There are good reasons for fuboTV to be the worst performer. Expensive plans to become a betting hotspot for sports fans have failed. It’s also wasting a lot of money for a small business. The silver lining is that fuboTV is still a dinner bell for cord-cutting sports fans. It recently became the only major live TV streaming service to carry all 19 Bally Sports regional sports networks. It’s play to win now, and that’s how you play the game.
Rick Munarriz holds positions in degrees Celsius. The Motley Fool has posts and recommends Celsius, CrowdStrike and fuboTV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
