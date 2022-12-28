Business
As South West flight cancellations continue, Buttigieg pledges to hold airline accountable
(CNN) Relief is still days away for passengers booked with Southwest Airlines this week as the beleaguered airline continues to battle what US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called a complete system collapse.
In total, Southwest has canceled about 15,700 flights since winter weather began to disrupt air travel on Dec. 22. This figure includes more than 2,300 flights already canceled for Thursday.
Other US airlines have since recovered from the disruption caused by the storm.
Southwest does not have interlining agreements with other carriers that would allow its agents to rebook passengers on another airline, leaving travelers to explore other options.
Denver International Airport leads the number of cancellations on Wednesday, with significant cancellations at Chicago Midway, Baltimore-Washington, Nashville International and Dallas Love Field airports, among others.
Southwest plans to fly on a reduced schedule over the next few days to reposition crew and aircraft, airline CEO Bob Jordan said in a video released by the airline on Tuesday evening. “We’re optimistic to be back on track before next week,” Jordan said.
Buttigieg says he spoke directly to Jordan on Tuesday about the thousands of flights that were canceled this week.
“Their system has really completely melted,” Buttigieg told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday.
“I have clarified that our department will hold them accountable to their responsibilities to customers, both to help them through this situation and to ensure it does not happen again.”
Those responsibilities include providing meal vouchers and hotel accommodations to passengers whose flights have been disrupted “as a result of Southwest’s decisions and actions,” a Department of Transportation spokesperson said Tuesday.
U.S. airlines are also required to provide cash refunds to passengers whose flights were canceled and chose not to travel, the DOT said.
Tuesday in brief
CNN’s Carlos Suarez reports from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, where travelers brave long lines and flight cancellations after a massive winter storm swept across the United States.
More than 3,200 flights within, to or from the United States were canceled on Tuesday, according to FlightAware.
Of those canceled flights, some 2,694 were those in the Southwest, or 84% of all canceled flights in the United States.
Long lines of travelers trying to book or make connections were seen at Southwest ticket counters at several US airports on Tuesday, while huge piles of unclaimed bags continued to grow as passengers struggled to get their luggage from airports including Chicago’s Midway International, Harry Reid in Las Vegas and William P. Hobby Airport in Houston
Passenger Trisha Jones told CNN at Atlanta airport that she and her partner had been traveling for five days, trying to get home to Wichita, Kansas after disembarking from a cruise in Fort Lauderdale, Florida .
After her flight was canceled, she stayed with relatives, then was rerouted to Atlanta to catch a connecting flight.
“We were lucky, because we were in Fort Lauderdale — my family lives in the Tampa Bay area, so we were able to rent a car to go see my family for Christmas,” Jones said. “We saw a lot of families sleeping on the floor, and it breaks my heart.”
Buttigieg: “A lot of cleaning to do”
Hundreds of bags remain unclaimed at Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) on December 28.
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Southwest blamed the travel disaster on several factors, including winter storm delays, aggressive flight schedules and outdated infrastructure.
“From what I can tell, Southwest is unable to locate even where its own crews are, let alone its own passengers, let alone its baggage,” Buttigieg said, adding that he also spoke with leaders of airline unions representing flight attendants and pilots.
The secretary said he told CEO Jordan that he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursements to affected passengers without them having to ask.
“I have communicated to the CEO our expectation that they will go above and beyond to take care of the passengers and resolve this issue,” he said.
Buttigieg told CNN the Department of Transportation is prepared to impose fines on Southwest if there is evidence the company has failed to meet its legal obligations, but he added that the department will take a closer look at security issues. consistent airline customer service.
“While every other part of the aviation system is heading towards recovery and getting better every day, it’s actually going in the opposite direction with this airline,” Buttigieg said.
“You have a business here that has a lot of cleaning to do,” he said.
Southwest CEO posts video apology
“We are doing everything we can to get back to normal operation, and please also hear that I’m so sorry,” Jordan said.
He said that with large numbers of planes and flight crew “out of position” in dozens of cities, the airline decided to “dramatically reduce our flights to catch up.”
Although Jordan acknowledged problems with the company’s response, the statement suggested that he did not anticipate massive changes to Southwest’s operating plans in response to the massive cancellations.
“The tools we use to recover from a disruption serve us well 99% of the time, but clearly we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never face again. to what’s going on right now,” Jordan said.
Is there anything passengers can do?
Katy Nastro, spokesperson for Scott’s Cheap Flights, shares her advice on what to do if your flight is delayed or cancelled.
Southwest warned that this week’s cancellations and delays are expected to continue for several days.
So what should customers do?
“Every airline in the country is packed right now, so your chances of even finding a seat — let alone at a half-decent price — go down by the hour,” Potter said.
“Travelers at the heart of it all need to be sure to keep all of their receipts: other flights, a rental car, hotel nights, meals, whatever,” Potter said.
“The US airlines’ main hotline will be jammed with other passengers rebooking. To quickly reach an agent, call any of the airline’s dozens of international offices,” Scott said. Keyes. These agents can handle U.S.-based reservations, Keyes said.
Southwest: “Keep your receipts”
After their flight was canceled, 13 strangers decided to rent a van and drive all the way from Orlando to Knoxville, Tennessee.
Southwest spokesman Jay McVay told a press conference at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston on Monday evening that the airline will do everything possible to address the challenges faced by passengers, including “hotels, transportation assistance, vans … rental cars to try to make sure these people get home as quickly as possible.”
He promised that all customers, even those who had already left the airport or made other arrangements on their own, would also be taken care of.
“If you’ve already left, take care of yourself, do what you need to do for your family, keep your receipts,” McVay relayed. “We’ll make sure they’re taken care of, that’s not a question.”
What’s wrong from a pilot’s point of view
Passengers search for their luggage at Hollywood Burbank Airport in California on Tuesday.
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
He described last week’s storm as a catalyst that helped trigger major technical issues.
“What has gone wrong is that our IT infrastructure for scheduling software is largely outdated,” he said. “It can’t handle the number of pilots, flight attendants that we have in the system, with our complex route network.
“We don’t have the normal hub of other major airlines. We operate a point-to-point network, which can put our crews in the wrong place, with no planes.”
He added: “It’s frustrating for the pilots, the flight attendants and especially our passengers. We are tired of apologizing to Southwest, the airline pilots, our thoughts are with all the passengers, they do really.”
CNN’s Gregory Wallace, Andy Rose, Andi Babineau, Adrienne Broaddus, Dave Alsap, Nick Valencia, David Goldman, Leslie Perrot, Carlos Suarez and Ross Levitt contributed to this story.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/southwest-flight-cancellations-wednesday/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As South West flight cancellations continue, Buttigieg pledges to hold airline accountable
- Men’s Basketball takes on Northwestern to close out 2022
- Where else could Alabama Football enter the transfer portal?
- Lancer men’s basketball opens conference, host highlight
- Todd Drummond signs up to play football at the University of South Dakota
- ‘Totally melted’: Buttigieg reacts to Southwest Airlines chaos
- Four Shockers Preseason All-AAC, Rodden POTY
- PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 announced
- They will put Singapore on the world map in 2022, Lifestyle News
- NLRP3 inflammasome Signaling on Arrhythmias in Diabetes
- COVID-19 may reactivate chronic fatigue symptoms, study says
- Bearcats offer several future recruits, possible transfers