What is the gift tax limit for 2023?

Thanks to the gift tax exclusion (i.e. gift tax limit or gift tax exemption), you can give money or property every year to family, friends and others without having to pay federal gift tax or even file a gift tax return. . Federal gift tax rates range from 18% to 40%, so avoiding the tax can save you a lot of money. And not having to worry about a gift tax return can save you a lot of time. So if you’re feeling generous, make sure you know the gift tax exclusion limit for 2023.

[Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter (opens in new tab), with timely tax advice and guidance to help protect your hard-earned wealth as the tax laws change. No information is required from you to get your free copy.]

What is the federal gift tax?

Generally, the federal gift tax applies to all gifts of property by an individual during the year. The tax is usually paid by the person giving the gift, not the person receiving it. However, if the donor does not pay the tax, the recipient may have to pay it. Also, if the person making the gift dies before the tax is paid, the estate is responsible for paying the tax.

To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Enjoy and thrive with Kiplinger’s best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice from Kiplinger – straight to your email.

It does not matter whether the donation is made directly or indirectly. And gift tax doesn’t just apply to cash donations. It applies whether the given property is real, personal, tangible or intangible. So, for example, disposing of land, donating a car, canceling a debt, assigning the benefits of an insurance policy, or transferring shares could all trigger a utility bill. federal gift tax. And if you donate anything other than cash, the amount donated for gift tax purposes is the “fair market value” of the property on the date of the gift.

Observation: Generally, a gift is considered “gifted” for gift tax purposes if you transfer property to someone else and are not expecting something of at least equal value in return.

Fortunately, there are a number of gift tax exemptions that can be used to avoid paying tax. The best known exemption is the annual gift tax exemption. This is a fixed dollar amount that you can donate each year that is not subject to tax (the amount is adjusted for inflation each year). And you can give up to that amount to as many people over the course of the year as you want. If you are married, your spouse can also give the same amount, even to the same people who receive a gift from you.

There are other gift tax exemptions that may also apply. For example, gift tax generally does not apply to gifts to:

Your partner;

Charitable or religious organizations;

Political organizations;

Educational organizations as tuition for someone else; and

Doctors or other health care providers in payment for someone else’s medical care.

It is important to note, however, that there may be special requirements or other exceptions to these exemptions, or other exemptions that may apply in certain situations. It is therefore best to check with a tax specialist before making a large donation to see if an exemption applies.

What is the gift tax limit for 2023?

The gift tax exclusion for 2023 is $17,000 (it was $16,000 in 2022). As a result, you can give up to $17,000 to as many people as you want in 2023 without having to worry about paying federal gift tax. And, again, if you’re married, your spouse can also give $17,000 to the same people. Between you and your spouse, that’s a total of $34,000 per person in 2023. Also, if you stay under the gift tax limit for each gift recipient, you don’t have to file a return. donations for the year.

So, for example, if you are married and have two married children and four grandchildren, you and your spouse can give up to $34,000 in 2023 to each of your children, their spouses, and all grandchildren. without even having to donate. tax return or pay any taxes. That’s $272,000 in tax-free donations! Remember that the $17,000 (or $34,000) limit is an annual limit, so you must donate by December 31, 2023 (gift certificates must also be deposited by this date).

Tax advice: If a married couple transfers joint property, the gift is treated as if half of the property was donated by each spouse, which could have implications for determining whether the $17,000 gift tax limit is exceeded. For example, a gift of $20,000 of joint property counts as two separate gifts of $10,000 made by each spouse. Spouses can also agree to “separate” a gift that is not community property if certain conditions are met.

What if you exceed the annual gift tax limit?

If you give someone more than $17,000 in 2023 and no exemption applies, then you will need to file a federal gift return (IRS Form 709 (opens in a new tab)). However, this does not necessarily mean that you will have to pay taxes. There is also a lifetime the gift tax exclusion that can protect your donations from tax – and that’s a pretty high limit, so most people never have to pay gift tax.

For 2023, the cumulative gift tax limit is $12.92 million (I told you that was high!). This is an increase from $12.06 million for 2022 (the figure is adjusted annually for inflation). Also, if you’re married, the lifetime limit is double, as is the annual limit. (The lifetime gift tax exemption is the same as the annual inheritance tax exemption.)

So every year you go over the annual excluding gift tax for any beneficiary, the excess amount is reported on Form 709 for that year. However, you do not have to pay gift tax unless and until the total amount reported on all your 709 forms during your lifetime exceeds the lifetime gift tax limit for This year. As a result, only the wealthiest Americans who donate large sums of money or property are ever hit with a gift tax bill. Most people don’t have to worry about it.

Increase in the lifetime tax cap on donations in 2026

The lifetime gift tax exclusion is expected to be halved in 2026. Estimates put the 2026 lifetime limit at around $6.8 million. Congress could permanently enact the current amount, but at this point there is no reason to believe that will happen.

Fortunately, however, IRS regulations will allow the use of either the lifetime gift tax exclusion that applies when gifts are made, or the exclusion amount applicable upon the death of the donor, whichever is higher. Therefore, people who make large gifts before 2026 need not worry about losing the benefits of the higher gift tax exclusion amount after it is reduced.