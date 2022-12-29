Business
Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to ignore the stock market madness
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California on June 13, 2019.
Mike Blake | Reuters
After actions of You’re here plunged more than 10% on Tuesday, deepening a year-long selloff, CEO Elon Musk told employees not to be “too bothered by the stock market madness.”
Musk circulated the comments Wednesday in a company-wide email, which CNBC obtained. He told staff members that Tesla must “demonstrate continued excellent performance” and that “over the long term, I firmly believe that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!”
Electrek Electric Vehicle Blog reported earlier on the email.
Shares of Tesla are down about 68% for the year, although they rose 3.3% on Wednesday to $112.71. The stock fell 42% in December and is about to close its worst month, quarter and year on record.
Musk blamed Tesla’s share price decline in part on rising interest rates. But critics point to its takeover of Twitter as the biggest culprit behind the downfall, which wiped out an estimated $675 billion in market capitalization this year as of Wednesday’s close.
In the email, Musk thanked Tesla employees for their hard work in 2022, encouraged them to push hard for a strong end to the fourth quarter, and asked them to “volunteer to help deliver” the cars to the customers before midnight on December 31, if at all. possible.
In the final days of most quarters, Tesla calls on employees across the company to bring new cars to customers to meet or exceed set delivery goals, work that in normal times is limited. to members of the sales and delivery teams. The company is targeting 50% growth in vehicle deliveries year-over-year, but has warned investors it may not hit that target every year.
Musk’s attention has been on Twitter lately. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX sold tens of billions of dollars of stock in his electric vehicle company in 2022 to fund the $44 billion takeover of the social media company.
Here is the text of the email Musk sent to Tesla employees on Wednesday:
From: Elon Musk
To everybody
Subj. Last days
Date: December 28, 2022 [Time Stamp removed]
Just a quick note to thank you for your hard work and congratulations on an outstanding execution in 2022!
With many cars arriving at the last minute, it is important to mobilize and do everything in our power to ensure that our cars are delivered to customers who have ordered them before midnight on December 31st. Plus, every extra car we produce that can be delivered on time counts too.
Please do your best over the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if possible. It will make a real difference!
Thanks,
Elon
By the way, don’t be too bothered by the stock market madness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize it. In the long run, I firmly believe that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!
LOOK: Musk’s vision has always been bigger than automobiles
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/28/elon-musk-tells-tesla-employees-to-ignore-stock-market-craziness.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to ignore the stock market madness
- Escaped convicted murderer surrenders to Winnipeg police: CSC – Winnipeg
- Uzbekistan says 18 children die after consuming syrup made in India
- Women’s hockey will host No. 1 Ohio State this weekend
- 5 questions with NS Premier Tim Houston: Health care ‘not good enough for me’
- Marion Biotech: 18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming Indian-made syrup, ministry says
- Respiratory viruses may spike after vacation
- Ukraine War Breaking News: Zelensky said there was no place in Bakhmut that was not covered in blood.
- ‘Dedicated to doing the right thing’: Response is coming for fallen OPP police officer – Toronto
- Alveolar macrophages present as antigens and promote proliferation of virus-specific CD8+ T cells
- US stocks fall on recession fears, Nasdaq closes at new bear market low
- Vidya Mandir student Sharvani shines in table tennis, aims for the top MYLAPORE TIMES