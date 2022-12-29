Compensation expert: Washington companies could use transparent new compensation law to their advantage





When the timeline shifts to 2023, Washington will have a new salary transparency law requiring employers to list salary information in job postings. According to an expert, it could be a good thing if used correctly.

The law was passed in 2022 with the aim of helping job seekers know more details before applying for jobs. Tanya Jansen, co-founder of compensation consultancy Beqom, said that to build trust with employees, companies should abandon a culture of secrecy around compensation.

Studies conducted by the company found that 29% of employees feel they are not being paid fairly and 24% of employees say they believe companies are deliberately secretive when it comes to salary and bonus information.

When employees believe they are paid fairly, they are more likely to form stronger relationships with their leaders and colleagues because they are comfortable engaging in conversation about compensation and other difficult topics, a Jansen told The Center Square in an email.

For employers to benefit from the Pay Transparency Act, Beqom says they must include a realistic salary range in their job descriptions. She warns against companies trying to find loopholes in the law by including salary ranges so wide that employees could not reasonably assess the salary they might expect, as it would simply discourage many applicants.

Pay transparency laws have already been enacted in Colorado and New York State, with California expected to enact a similar law on January 1, 2023. After its law took effect in early 2021, Colorado saw its labor force participation rate increase by 1.5% compared to its neighbours. Utah, which does not have similar legislation, according to a Recruitonomics report.

Jansen noted that since pay transparency laws went into effect in New York State and Colorado, job seekers have been better able to make more informed decisions about jobs and locations. jobs to apply to, as they can access salary information before receiving an offer.

Another potential benefit for employees as a result of the upcoming law is a pay raise. Some workplaces may increase salaries to try to attract new talent and balance salaries between new hires and permanent employees. However, Jansen noted that not all companies can afford to do this.

Employers will also need to be prepared to address employee concerns such as pay equity and gender pay gaps.

Considering that more than half (60%) of Americans say they would leave their current workplace for increased pay transparency, this new legislation is more likely to spark increased conversations about employers’ compensation strategies and decisions. when it comes to compensation, Jansen said.

