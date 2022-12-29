S&P/TSX index down more than 1%, US markets fall too







Decrease article font size





Increase article font size



Canada’s main stock index fell more than one percent on Wednesday, with broad-based losses led by the energy sector, while U.S. markets also fell more than one percent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 222.55 points to 19,284.10 on the first trading day after the Christmas holidays. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 365.85 points, or 1.10%, to 32,875.71. The S&P 500 index fell 46.03 points, or 1.20%, to 3,783.22, while the Nasdaq composite fell 139.94 points, or 1.35. percent, at 10,213.29. trendy now Ukraine buys 1,400 ‘reconnaissance’ drones, plans to develop combat models: minister

Montreal family’s vacation reunion ‘ruined’ after Sunwing flight canceled trendy now Are you planning to buy a car in 2023? Expectations will have to ‘change’, experts warn

Transport minister calls chaos at Sunwing ‘unacceptable’ as passengers remain stranded Read more: S&P/TSX Composite Index up Friday morning, US stock markets mixed Read more S&P/TSX Composite Index up Friday morning, US stock markets mixed The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.72 US against 73.51 US cents on Friday. The February crude contract was down 57 cents at US$78.96 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 43 cents at US$4.69 per mmBTU. The story continues under the ad The February gold contract was down US$7.30 at US$1,815.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a cent at US$3.84 the pound.

Journalistic standards

Report an error © 2022 The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9375610/tsx-december-28-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos