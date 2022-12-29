Terra Balcanica dual listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 28. 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (Earth or the Company) (CST: TERA) is pleased to announce that it has become a dual-listed issuer on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective 23rd from December 2022. Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Terra became a dual-listed company by starting trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the code UB1. The FSE listing broadens the company’s investor reach and increases its exposure to European markets at a crucial time in its development. CEO of Balkan Land, dr. Aleksandar Midforgecomments: In line with our growth strategy, we are pleased to have been listed on the FSE to broaden our engagement with our stakeholders on the continent where to explore the essential metals. we are impatient to expand our network of stakeholders and welcomee new retailas good as institutional investors to our Company while we advance polymetallic exploration across the Balkans. About the company

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic exploration company targeting large-scale mining systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe. The Company holds a 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik project in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 100% of the Kaludra and Ceovishte mineral exploration licenses in southern Serbia. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industrial Practices (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

Alexander Mikovi Alexander Mikovi

President and CEO For more information, please contact [email protected], or visit our website at www.terrabresources.com. Caution This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively forward-looking statements). The use of any of the wordss will befor and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statementsshould not be unduly invoked. Actual results obtained may differ from the information provided herein due to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/12/28/2580190/0/en/terra-balcanica-dually-lists-on-frankfurt-stock-exchange.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos