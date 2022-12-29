2022 Medtech M&A activity fails to reach the dizzying heights of 2021

Image credit: MangKangMangMee, Shutterstock

Economic uncertainty has significantly altered the medical device mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape in 2022, with deal value and volume declining from the prior year. Analysis by GlobalData found a year-over-year decline in deals as investor confidence waned due to market volatility and prevented the year’s deal volume from hitting record highs of 2021.

The first and second quarters of this year saw similar deal activity to 2021, but deals fell in the third quarter as spending returned to a more rational pace and businesses began to tread more cautiously in because of the state of the global economy, says Ashley Clarke, medical device analyst at GlobalData. .

Instead of blockbuster mega deals, M&A activity in 2022 has been dominated by smaller deals for start-ups and spin-offs. Certain subsectors led the way, with in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and health informatics seeing the most mergers and acquisitions during the year, accounting for a third of deals by volume and more than half of deals value.

The top 5 medical technology M&A deals recorded a combined value of $35 billion, significantly lower than the top 5 of 2021, which totaled more than $91 billion. Many of the top deals were dominated by healthcare information technology, reflecting the continued interest of big tech companies and institutional investors in this sub-sector.

Trends in business activity portend that health informatics, and in particular telemedicine, will become an increasingly important part of healthcare over the next decade as a direct result of Covid-19, explains Clarke.

A legacy of Covid-19 is the increased use of telemedicine. During the pandemic, telemedicine or remote consultations were the only way for many patients to access health care. Polls conducted by GlobalData consistently indicate that patients are also in favor of telemedicine as the pandemic recedes, creating long-term market opportunities.

AI and Big Data are attracting attention

The main themes driving key deals in the medical device industry were artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. Private equity firm Bain Capital has acquired Evident, a specialty healthcare technology provider for $3.1 billion. Among its portfolio is an AI diagnostic tool using image data, as well as an augmented reality (AR) system for a stereomicroscope. In big data, tech giant Amazon has acquired telemedicine provider One Medical for $3.9 billion. The company offers in-person and virtual care options and collects patient data, which will benefit Amazon as it seeks to build its presence in the healthcare industry.

In September, pharmacy chain CVS beat Amazon in a fierce bidding war to buy home health technology services company Signify Health for $8 billion, marking a significant development for the U.S. healthcare market in residence. Signify, based in Dallas, Texas, has a network of more than 10,000 healthcare professionals across the country who provide home health assessments through an advanced digital platform. CVS described Signify as an anchor asset that will propel US pharmacy into the home healthcare space.

Other notable M&A deals involved Bristol-Myers-Squibbs’ $8 billion purchase of Turning Point Therapeutics, a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing the drug repotrectinib. The drug is considered a promising treatment for lung cancer and has already been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA.

The deal is another smart move for BMS, which has grown its revenue more than 165% over the past decade through major acquisitions such as Celgene and MyoKardia. In the future, analysts to predict the company could continue to increase sales at an annual rate of around 2.5% in the medium term.

Abiomed tops M&A list

Domestically, the biggest deal of the year in the United States saw Johnson & Johnson offer $16.6 billion to buy Abiomed, the American manufacturer of Impella heart pump devices for the treatment of coronary heart disease and heart disease. ‘heart failure. The Danvers, Mass.-based company generates over $1 billion in revenue, with analysts predicting it could bring in $1.5 billion a year by 2025, making it one of of J&J’s most profitable operations. The deal is J&J’s largest deal since signing a $30 billion deal to buy Swiss rare disease biotech Actelion in 2017, and is expected to close before the end of March 2023.

Although IPOs and mergers have slowed over the year, the value of investments from private equity firms has increased in 2022, which is also seen in other verticals. Typically, that’s attributed to private equity firms spending at an unprecedented rate as they seek to invest cash built up during the pandemic, Clarke says.

However, continued market ambiguity in 2023 could have a particular impact on private transactions, as sellers become slower to adjust their expectations, which could lead to renewed interest in structured transactions to fill gaps in value. Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) deals are not seen as a sustainable or attractive path to growth.

We expect Medtech executives to stay focused on growth, PwC notes report on life sciences M&A in 2023. Medtech companies are expected to go beyond the traditional playbook of incremental product improvements, narrow M&A activity, and sales and marketing efforts. Leaders should consider new strategies to accelerate growth and increase market share with a focus on building ecosystems, mastering care metrics, and creating product-enabled services.

Deal activity will continue in traditional areas of medical technology such as cardiology and orthopedics, and despite lackluster activity in 2022, mergers and acquisitions are expected to resume at more normal levels in 2023. According to a survey Jefferies with healthcare leaders, the industry anticipates mergers and acquisitions. The market will be more active in 2023, with 67% of companies expecting more activity and 74% of institutional investors saying deal activity will be higher.

In contrast, only 39% of private equity respondents felt the same way, suggesting a quieter year in private markets and at the mid-market level. Survey responses also indicate that there is a strong expectation that transactions will involve state-owned entities in 2023 and that companies will move away from China to reduce their exposure in the risky conditions of its domestic market.

Deal activity remains strong, but the environment is making every deal much harder to get through, said Tommy Erdei, European head and co-global head of Jefferies Healthcare Investment Banking. Over the past two months, we have seen the funding markets become particularly difficult for private equity-focused deals, where this is having an impact and deals even have to be put on hold due to the lack of funding in the market. We hope this improves as we approach next year, as it will be a vital part of how next year unfolds.