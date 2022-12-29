Business
Big changes to retirement savings in new federal spending billExBulletin
Susan Walsh/AP
The $1.7 trillion spending bill that President Biden is expected to sign into law this week includes several key provisions intended to make it easier for workers to save for retirement.
It comes as more Americans work later in life, often unable to cope with Social Security and retirement savings. By 2030, the number of people aged 75 and over who will be working or looking for work is expected to grow by 96.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“The big awful fact is that in recorded modern history, only about half of workers have ever had a retirement plan,” says Monique Morrissey, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, referring to savings vehicles like the 401(k)s. “More than half of workers have little or nothing.”
Many Americans don’t have access to a private retirement savings plan
The median 401(k) balance for Americans age 65 and older is $87,700, according to data compiled by the investment firm Avant-garde.
The new legislation, known as Secure 2.0would especially benefit workers who already have access to workplace pension plans, but there are features that would help some employees who can’t get them to work.
Currently, a third of Americans don’t have access to any private retirement savings plan, like a 401(k), according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Here are some ways the proposed retirement provisions aim to help workers:
emergency savings
Currently, 51% of Americans cannot afford more than three months of expenses through an emergency fund, and 25% say they have no emergency fund at allaccording to consumer financial services company Bankrate.
Under the new policy change, unless employees opt out, employers would be allowed to automatically enroll workers in an emergency savings account alongside their retirement plan, up to $2,500. Workers would contribute to the account with money that has already been taxed; withdrawals would be tax-free.
Employers could also offer workers a one-time annual withdrawal of $1,000 from their retirement accounts for certain emergency expenses, and the employee would not have to pay the normal 10% penalty.
Part-time workers
Part-time workers would no longer be required to work three consecutive years to be eligible for their company’s 401(k) plans, a policy introduced under the Secure Act of 2019. Instead, part-time workers should work between 500 and 999 hours for two consecutive years to be eligible for their company’s 401(k) plans.
Student Loan Borrowers
Workers with large student loans often choose to pay off their debts instead of contributing to retirement savings. A survey of nearly 500 workers revealed that 79% said their student debt reduces their ability to save adequately for retirement, according to a 2016 study by Fidelity Investment.
Under the new law, beginning in 2024, student loan repayments would be considered pension contributions and eligible for a matching employer contribution.
More tax credits available
Currently, only low- and middle-income earners who owe at least $1,000 in taxes can recoup half of their retirement savings contribution up to $1,000 as a non-refundable tax credit.
Under the new provisions, workers who up to $71,000 per year will receive a government matching contribution when saving through a workplace pension plan. This contribution would be deposited in retirement accounts and could not be withdrawn without penalty.
Automatic registration
The bill would require employers to automatically enroll employees in 401(k) and 403(b) plans starting in 2025. Automatic employee contributions would increase by 1% each year until they reach at least 10 %, but not more than 15%.
Small businesses with less than 10 employees, churches and government plans would be exempt.
Catch-up contributions and required minimum distributions
This provision is intended to give high earners an extra boost as they approach retirement age.
Right now, people age 50 and older can spend an extra $7,500 a year on their 401(k). Starting in 2025, this limit would increase to $10,000.
The bill would also increase the age at which Americans are required to withdraw from tax-deferred retirement accounts from 72 to 73 on January 1 and possibly to 75 in 2033.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/29/1145499746/retirement-savings-401k-government-help
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hundreds of US rabbis protest new Israeli government in public letter
- Big changes to retirement savings in new federal spending billExBulletin
- The Way of Water ‘crosses $1 billion worldwide in 14 days – The Hollywood Reporter
- Tennis star Novak Djokovic ready to entertain Adelaide crowds ahead of the first Australian Open since his eviction
- Costa Rica Exchange: International Students Welcomed by MSHS Families | News, Sports, Jobs
- Waltair Veerayya prepares for Bollywood strike
- Hailey Bieber drops jaws in stunning cocktail dress
- Imran and Elahi at odds over date for confidence vote in Punjab Assembly – Pakistan
- Russian Putin and Chinese Xi to meet via video link on Friday
- Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother Heeraben A Speedy Recovery With Beautiful Sand Portrait
- 3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes parts of Assam
- Most Read Stories of 2022: Williamsburg Man Brings Concert Series to His Hometown