5 things to know before the opening of the Stock Exchange Thursday, December 29
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), December 14, 2022.
andrew kelly | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Two more days of this…
Welcome to the penultimate trading day of 2022. Even if these next two days are good and the last few days would indicate otherwise, US stocks are expected to end their worst year since 2008. At the time, the economy was mired in a massive financial crisis, Barack Obama had just been elected president and James Cameron’s first movie “Avatar” was still a year away from its release. Shares are down on Wednesday, which saw the three major indexes slide more than 1%. Apple, in particular, was a big drag as it hit a new 52-week low. Read live market updates here.
2. Musk addresses Tesla’s stock slump
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Elon Musk has been on Twitter since he completed his $44 billion acquisition in October, but he took a while on Wednesday to write to his employees at Tesla. The brief memo served as a rallying cry, urging employees to do all they can to get cars to customers before the end of the year. He ended it with a postscript urging employees not to be “too bothered by the stock market madness”, an acknowledgment of You’re here recent sharp declines in equities. “Long term, I strongly believe that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth! he wrote. Tesla shares rose more than 3% on Wednesday, but are down 68% this year.
3. The media brutal year
The Netflix logo is seen on a TV remote, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022.
Dice Ruvic | Reuters
No matter where media companies looked this year, there was bad news. netflix actually lost subscribers for the first time in years, while disney admitted that its subscriber growth targets were too ambitious. Primordial also struggled, despite being the hottest movie of the year (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and the biggest TV franchise (“Yellowstone”). Warner Media merged with Discovery to create the heavily indebted Discovery of Warner Bros., which cut costs (and jobs) in the blink of an eye. A declining advertising market has weighed on the television business across the board, despite increased political spending from the mid-term campaign and cord cuts at pay-TV providers. Guess what? 2023 isn’t looking so hot either. Learn more about CNBC’s Lillian Rizzo.
4. ‘Avatar’ catches a wave
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Courtesy of Disney Co.
Speaking of Disney, its big year-end release does indeed deliver at the box office. James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” spooked some investors when it opened two weeks ago with a below-expected $134 million in North America. Since then, the movie’s performance has resembled that of its predecessor, 2009’s “Avatar,” which steadily racked up money to become the highest-grossing film of all time. “The Way of Water” got off to a better start, earning over $1 billion in 14 days, five days ahead of the original’s pace. But the sequel likely won’t match the first film’s haul, largely because of China. The market was instrumental in the success of the 2009 film, but this time around Covid is rampaging across the country, filling hospitals and keeping theaters largely empty.
5. Russia bombs Ukraine
Ukraine’s air defense system intercepts a rocket launched by Russian forces in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 29, 2022.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Russia fired more than 100 missiles at Ukraine on Thursday morning, hitting the capital Kyiv and other cities, according to Reuters. Authorities have cut power to the Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions as Ukraine seeks to avoid further damage to its energy infrastructure. The latest Russian barrage came as Vladimir Putin’s government rejected a peace proposal from Ukraine. Moscow wants Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government to recognize parts of the country that Russia has illegally annexed, but Ukraine has failed.
CNBC’s Sarah Min, Lora Kolodny, Lillian Rizzo and Sarah Whitten contributed to this report.
