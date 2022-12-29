Hapoalim sees a potential stock market correction in 2023

Israel and the global economy are rushing towards an economic downturn, unemployment is expected to climb, but inflation, which soared in 2022, is expected to moderate in 2023. Economic forecasts prepared for 2023 published by the research department of Bank Hapoalim and the financial department of the Israel Discount Bank markets division see the economic downturn developing further, while offering ways to protect themselves for investors.

2022 has seen steep price declines in equity indices, including blue chip investments and bonds. In the United States, inflation jumped to a record 9.1% over the summer and has since weakened. In Israel, Bank Hapoalim estimates annual inflation at only 2.5% in 2023. The “sticky” part of inflation (that which comes from demand, reflecting the rise in the prices of services) will only gradually decline in their estimate, and will force the Bank of Israel to leave the interest rate at its high level for a while.

Israel Discount Bank says inflation in 2022 will be 5.5% and will rise to 3.3% next year and 2.7% by the end of the year.

One of the factors that will influence inflation will be the housing sector, which “will continue to be a major driver of inflation even if it is expected to moderate due to the anticipated rise in unemployment, the erosion of real wages and increased housing supply (due to higher building finishes).”

In addition, Discount Bank predicts that “inflation in the coming year will be significantly affected by government measures, including the removal of the tax on soft drinks and disposable utensils, the increase in electricity tariffs and water and public sector wage agreements”. The market, however, anticipates inflation to be slightly lower than its forecasts, at a rate of 2.8% for the whole of the year according to the bank.

Bank Hapoalim expects interest rate hikes to continue into 2023, but at a more moderate pace than this year’s aggressive rate hikes.

In the United States, interest rates are expected to reach 5% while in Israel, the Bank of Israel’s Monetary Committee is expected to raise rates between 3.7% and 4% by the end of the first half of 2023 , with two or three other rates of 0.25%. hikes.

Bank Hapoalim says that assuming inflation expectations fall to 2.5%, the Bank of Israel’s interest rate should reflect a real rate of 1.5%.

Banks see bad news in the labor market. Discount believes that the low unemployment that has prevailed for two years since the recovery from the Covid pandemic in 2021 will change significantly.

Economists say: “The cracks found in the growth of the economy over the past few months will ripple through the labor market and we have already seen unemployment soar to 3.9% in November as labor force participation- workforce and the job market has plummeted.”

Discount adds that a drop in job vacancies has already been observed, with the technology services sector being particularly important this fall. In their estimate, unemployment will rise towards 5%.

As for the GDP growth of the Israeli economy in 2023, Bank Hapoalim forecasts growth of 2.5%, reflecting weak GDP per capita growth of only 0.5%. Hapoalim economists say: “We have already been in a similar growth situation in the second half of 2022, so it is difficult to say that this is a further significant deterioration compared to the current situation.”

Discount estimates that with the Israeli economy growing at an estimated 6.2% in 2022, there will be 2.5% growth in 2023, the two main drivers of growth before the crisis – private consumption and high tech – to suffer from weakness.

“Potential to create a stock market correction in 2023”

Despite predictions of an economic slowdown, there are also some bright spots. Hapoalim believes that there is potential for upside prices on the stock market. “The widespread and aggressive decline in multiples over the past year for growth stocks has led to the creation of potential for a correction in 2023,” Hapoalim economists say, adding that this is particularly possible, “among established growth companies with stable cash flow and low leverage.”

But due to many risk factors in the stock markets and the economy, Hapoalim insists on the need for risk management through a combination of value stocks with significant weight, in order to reduce the level of risk and volatility in investment portfolios.

Hapoalim says that in the Israeli debt market there could be a rally and a decline in bond yields, and recommends investing 45-55% of portfolios in shekel options. In the global debt market, Hapoalim recommends focusing on short-term government bonds and higher-quality corporate bonds, while stressing that high yields, which look attractive in the short term, do not compensate inflation.

Hapoalim believes that the coming year will be difficult for businesses. “Damage to corporate profitability is anticipated as U.S. interest rates rise to a restrictive level (about 5%), and estimates are that the shift to interest rate cuts is still a long way off, and expected only towards the end of 2023. However, as the financial markets are strongly influenced by expectations, any attempt to anticipate the markets could end in a loss, and the recommendation is to build a balanced and diversified portfolio, which includes growth stocks (tech and industrials) alongside value stocks (healthcare, value stocks and the Dow Jones index), depending on the client’s level of risk.”

Hapoalim recommends: “Equity composition should preferably be invested through stock selection rather than indices and that the component allocated to indices should focus on large equity indices (Tel Aviv 35 Index) with a higher weighting of value stocks than indices (Tel Aviv 90 Index) built around small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Teva and ICL among recommended actions

Among the values ​​recommended by Bank Hapoalim are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: SUITS YOU; LEVEL: SUITS YOU, which has just appointed a new CEO. The company is expected to leave the opioid court case behind and see growth in its innovative business, with higher revenue from its Ajovy and Ostedo branded drugs, to offset lower Copaxone sales.

Another recommended stock is LCI (LEVEL: LCI:NYSE: LCI), which manufactures potash and which has benefited from the rise in commodity prices. Hapoalim sees the company posting strong results for 2023, although down from 2022, when potash prices topped $1,000 a ton, due to the Russian-Ukrainian war. But Hapoalim says such prices are not sustainable over time.

In the income-generating real estate sector, Hapoalim says that in 2022 the companies achieved “strong operating results from their domestic market activities, which are driven by the increase in occupancy rates, real rents, from the rise in the index, the rollback of Covid restrictions and lower real interest rate spending.

However, Hapoalim adds that the office rental market is “starting to crack under the influence of the technological slowdown”. Looking ahead, Hapoalim warns: “The damage done to household disposable incomes by rising interest rates could start to show up in the coming year in tenant incomes and shopping mall results and shopping centers.

Hapoalim adds: “The office sector could see a drop in demand over the coming year in the face of a significant increase in the supply of square meters of office space over the coming year”. Recommended stocks in the sector include Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) and Melisron Ltd. (TASE:MLSR), and among stocks with overseas operations is Alony Hetz (TASE:ALHE).

Published by Globes, Israel business news – en.globes.co.il – on December 29, 2022.

© Copyright Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.