Why a bad credit score shouldn’t stop you from having a credit card

Rebuilding credit or building it from scratch can seem like a trap. To increase your score, you must show that you can manage your debts by using credit products such as credit cards. But it is difficult to qualify for these products without having a good credit rating. It is no wonder that a recent poll of Capital One Information Center found that nearly 70% of Americans believe that having a credit score that is too low will prevent them from qualifying for any type of credit card. Fortunately, nothing could be further from the truth. There are a wide variety of credit cards specifically designed for people with low credit scores, and responsible use can turn any of them into a powerful credit-building tool.

How a credit card can help you build credit

To build up credit using a card, you need to show a consistent set of good credit habits. “I think it comes down to consumers educating themselves about credit and understanding the factors that affect your credit,” says Nikki Boehle, credit expert formerly at Experian RentBureau. Your payment history (whether you pay your bills on time) and credit usage (how much of your available credit you use) affect your credit score the most. Here’s how to use your card smartly to help you in both cases. Don’t wait for the due date. A single payment more than 30 days late can lower your score and stay on your credit report for seven years. To avoid this, make sure you make at least the minimum payment before the due date.

A single payment more than 30 days late can lower your score and stay on your credit report for seven years. To avoid this, make sure you make at least the minimum payment before the due date. Configure automatic payment. Many credit card issuers allow you to set up autopay through their app or website. This will ensure that your bill is automatically paid from your bank account when your card statement is posted.

Many credit card issuers allow you to set up autopay through their app or website. This will ensure that your bill is automatically paid from your bank account when your card statement is posted. Stay away from your limit. It may seem unfair, but your credit score can drop if you start using more than 30% of the credit you have. If your credit limit is $3,000 (for example), you’ll want your balance to be below $900.

It may seem unfair, but your credit score can drop if you start using more than 30% of the credit you have. If your credit limit is $3,000 (for example), you’ll want your balance to be below $900. Make more than the minimum payment. That’s not always possible, but paying your full credit card bill balance every billing cycle ensures that you’re never late with a payment while keeping your credit utilization low. If a lump sum at the end of each month seems too daunting, you can try gradually paying off the balance several times a week. If you can, you’ll want to pay the full statement amount to avoid high interest charges. As you apply these habits, your credit reports will demonstrate a pattern of responsible credit use. The longer you hold it, the higher your credit score can go.

Credit cards you can get with a low credit score

It’s true that you might have a hard time qualifying for some cards with bad or no credit. For example, Rewards credit cards generally require good credit, as do 0% APR cards and balance transfer cards. However, that doesn’t mean you’re absolutely unlucky. “There are a lot of options out there,” Boehle says. “It really comes down to understanding what those options are in what’s best for you.” Here are several types of credit cards available to credit rebuilders, as well as new credit users. Secured credit cards A secured credit card is identical to a regular unsecured card in all respects except one: you will need to pay a deposit to apply. The deposit will become your line of credit and serve as security in the event of default. This provides an additional level of protection for lenders and allows them to approve cardholders with low credit ratings. If you manage your secure card well, you may be able to upgrade it to an unsecured card. At this point, you will receive your deposit back. The most popular secured credit cards also offer rewards. For example, the Discover it Secure credit card earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. All other purchases earn 1%. Plus, the issuer will match any cash back you earn in your first year with the card.

More and more unsecured rewards cards have also gotten secure versions in recent years. For example, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards secure credit card offers 3% cashback in the category of your choice. You can choose from online shopping, gas, restaurants, travel, pharmacies, or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. Bonus rewards are capped at $2,500 in combined spend per quarter. All other purchases earn 1%. Unsecured credit cards If you’d rather avoid making a down payment, look for unsecured credit cards for people with bad credit. Just note that these cards often come with high fees which, unlike a deposit, cannot be refunded. Many of these fees are also buried in the fine print, so it’s even more important to read the terms and conditions carefully before applying. Fortunately, it is always possible to find a card in this category that will spare your wallet. Take into account Visa Petal 1 “no annual fee” credit card, which is designed for both credit rebuilders and those new to credit. The card does not require a security deposit and does not charge any annual fees. In addition, you can earn between 2% and 10% cash back at certain merchants.

Student Credit Cards If you are enrolled in college, you have another card option for credit building. Student credit cards generally have more lenient credit requirements and allow you to practice responsible card management and often improve your credit score while earning rewards. Even better, most student cards have no annual fee. the Discover Student Cash Back is one of the best choices in this category. The card offers 5% cash back in quarterly rotating categories, up to $1,500 in spend each quarter (1% thereafter). All other purchases earn 1% unlimited cash back. Discover will also match any cash back you earn in your first year with the card.

Another great option is the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards credit card. You’ll earn 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, select streaming services and groceries, and 1% cash back on everything else. On top of that, you can get 10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases, plus free credits on Uber One’s account statement until November 14, 2024.

You may need a good credit score to qualify for the hottest cards on the market, but even people with low or no scores can find good cards. A credit card can be an invaluable credit-building tool that, when used responsibly, can improve your credit score. With time and patience, you should see this score climb and be able to qualify for the best cards on the market.

