Year of the Tallinn Stock Exchange: number of transactions up, turnover down | News





A few days before the end of the year, the Tallinn Stock Exchange (OMXT) had recorded a total of 950,000 transactions worth 390 million. In terms of turnover, the second half was even weaker than the first, with 260 million traded in the first half and 130 million in the second. Last year, the Tallinn Stock Exchange registered a record 900,000 transactions, with a turnover of just under half a billion euros. The OMX Tallinn Index (OMXTGI), which was ranked second in the world last year with a growth rate of 49%, has fallen 12% over the past year, said Kaarel Ots, director of the exchange. from Tallinn. However, the index is still up 30% over the past two years, he added. “In general, stock markets can effectively deal with both good and bad news, but it is more difficult to deal with uncertainty – there was a lot of that in the last year and the Tallinn Stock Exchange n couldn’t escape some degree of anxiety, but we can still be happy with the year,” he said. As expected, the two most valuable companies, Enefit Green and LHV, generated the most annual revenue, with 115 million and 82 million euros respectively. Coop Bank came second with 32 million. This year, there have been six initial public offerings (IPOs) on the Tallinn Stock Exchange, which Ots finds exceptionally rewarding given that it beats many Scandinavian countries. “Before being added to the list of funds available on the primary market, the EfTEN United Property Fund successfully completed a public offering. In addition, Coop Bank obtained 10 million bonds and electric scooter producer Tuul Mobility raised three million at the Baltic First North market,” Ots said. LHV Group and Coop Bank raised a total of 55 million new capital in the primary market, with investor demand in both cases far outstripping supply, Ots pointed out. In addition, three other First North companies collectively raised $5 million through the sale of shares. Ots does not view the current economic situation negatively. “It’s important to remember that the best times for investors to buy are usually when the general mood is at its lowest and the news is at its darkest. From a business perspective, I’m sure there is no right or wrong time to raise money from the stock market – again this is supported by a number of recent success stories – it’s all about price and the intersection of narrative and The stock market has been, continues to be, and will continue to be the most transparent place for investors to participate in these ventures,” he said. There were 103,000 investors on the Tallinn Stock Exchange at the end of the year. — Follow the news of the ERR on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

