Business
Stocks gain to start penultimate trading day of 2022
U.S. stocks rose at Thursday’s open as investors weather the final two trading days of the year.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) added 180 points, or 0.5%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) increased by 1.1%. The moves come after all three major averages cleared more than 1% in the previous trading session.
tech giants Megacap Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) all rose in morning trade, helping lift the broader market after a massive sell-off over the past two days. Risk trade this week saw Apple tumble below the key technical level of $130 and Amazon become the third of FAANG+ actions with Meta (META) and Netflix (NFLX) to erase its pandemic gains and close below its March 2020 COVID crash low on Tuesday.
Investors continued to watch Tesla (TSLA) after the stock snapped a seven-day losing streak on Wednesday following a multi-session selling frenzy over concerns over the closure of its factory in China. The shares were up 4.5% at the start of the session. Tesla remains on pace with its worst month, quarter and year.
Rivian electric vehicle peers (SHORE), Lucid (LCID), and Nio (NIO) all picked up alongside Tesla after electric car makers have been under pressure all week.
Cal Maine Foods (CALM) shares fell 7.4% even as the egg producer reported fiscal second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ estimates, with revenue jumping 110% year-on-year last time, with inflation and avian flu pushing up egg prices.
Elsewhere on Thursday, biotech company Kala Pharmaceuticals (DIFFERENT) increased by 22%, prolonging a surge after the the stock quadrupled on Wednesday after the acceptance by the Food and Drug Administration of the Company’s Investigational New Drug Application for the treatment of persistent abnormality of the corneal epithelium.
On the economic data front, unemployment insurance filings rose to 225,000 in the week ended Dec. 24. compared to the previous week’s reading of 216,000, the The Department of Labor said Thursday. The print came in part with consensus estimates from economists polled by Bloomberg.
In other markets, oil extended its decline after its recent rally, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures the U.S. benchmark down 2.2% to trade just above $77.
Yields on US Treasuries fell and the US dollar index also retreated.
Selling pressures in December, spurred by concerns about rising interest rates and an impending economic slowdown, continued through the end of the month and put a damper on the year-end seasonal rally which usually occurs on the last trading days of the year.
“Many factors have historically driven the traditional favorable environment for year-end stock market rallies, such as holiday bonus investing, seasonal optimism among consumers and investors, and tax considerations,” the CEO said. of AXS Investments, Greg Bassuk, in a note. “However, with the dismal performance of stocks and bonds in 2022 set to continue into 2023, along with lingering inflation concerns, uncertain Fed policy and ongoing geopolitical tensions, investors will receive no holiday gifts this year. for their wallets.
US and global stocks are on the verge of their worst fall since the 2008 financial crisis.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
Click here for the latest stock market trends from the Yahoo Finance platform
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple or android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInand Youtube
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-december-29-2022-124319468.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top 5 Bollywood controversies
- Nico Iamaleava practices as Cade Klubnik at Orange
- Stocks gain to start penultimate trading day of 2022
- New malvertising campaign via Google Ads targets users searching for popular software
- Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as the leader of Israel’s most likely right-wing government ever
- House Jan. 6 committee drops Trump subpoena as it ends
- Today the President inaugurates housing for Bima flood victims
- US to require passengers to test negative for Covid
- Year-end roundup of the biggest fashion and footwear acquisitions of 2022 – Footwear News
- Natural gummy vitamins, supplements may cure pill fatigue.
- PM Modi’s mother is recovering, hospital authorities say
- Australia vs South Africa New Year Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Team News, Josh Hazlewood Injury, Final