4Science, a subsidiary of Itway, debuts tomorrow on the Vienna Stock Exchange





(Alliance News) – Itway Spa announced Wednesday the listing of its subsidiary 4Science Spa on the Vienna Stock Exchange, where it will debut tomorrow. The market capitalization is 28.0 million euros, representing a price per share of 4.0 euros. The listing of 4Science, of which Itway holds more than 71%, follows a broader and more structured capital and financial reinforcement maneuver, carried out through a financing envelope of a total amount of 5.8 million euros. euros, made up of a debt portion, via the signing of a loan agreement with Banca Progetto Spa for 3 million euros repayable in five years, aided by the guarantee of 2.5 million euros provided by Medio Credito Centrale in favor of innovative SMEs, and a large part of equity, by subscribing to a capital increase reserved for professionals and institutions with the raising of 2.8 million euros from 34 different international investors. The free float is 29%. These resources will be used to finance the 2023-2026 business plan to meet both 4Science’s working capital needs and investments in people, technology and marketing as well as growth through internal and external lines. . The first operation set up was the opening of the American subsidiary 4Science USA, based in Kansas City, in the State of Missouri, in April, with significant expectations to be developed on the North American market. 4Science ended 2021 with a production value of 2.4 million euros, up 35% compared to the previous year, and an Ebitda of 730,000 euros, up 78% and with a margin of 30 .0%, and a net profit of 330,000 euros, up 38%. The net financial position at the end of 2021 was EUR 480,000. The “listed” status will allow the company to increase its international visibility and, in particular, to strengthen its positioning on the markets of Central Europe, where it already has significant existing customers; it will also open the possibility of dialogue not only with Italian institutional investors but also with those from Central and Northern Europe, as has already happened with other small Italian companies listed in Vienna; last but not least, there will be the possibility of financing part of the possible acquisitions also with listed paper; finally, the listing lends robustness and value to already resolved and future stock option plans, allowing for greater retention of the existing management team and potentially attracting new talent,” Itway explained. Itway shares are down 1.2% to 1.55 euros per share. By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, senior reporter at Alliance News Comments and questions to [email protected] Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

