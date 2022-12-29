Rally of stocks on Wall Street; the labor market remains strong





Stocks rallied on Wall Street on Thursday afternoon as investors scrutinized the government’s latest update showing the labor market remains strong.

The S&P 500 was up 1.8% at 1:46 p.m. EST. More than 95% of stocks in the benchmark gained ground. This is the latest swing in what has been a volatile, holiday-shortened week for equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 376 points, or 1.1%, to 33,250 and the Nasdaq rose 2.6%. Tesla jumped 5.6% as it continued to rebound from steep losses on Tuesday after reports it had temporarily halted production at a Shanghai factory. The stock is still down 66% for the year. Investors were hoping for a Santa Claus rally. That’s the Wall Street term for the rise in stocks over the last five trading days of December and the first two of January. Even a late rally would likely not change the trajectory of the broader market for the month. Every major index is heading for a loss in December that will cap off a dismal year. While companies in the S&P 500 have posted record profits this year, investors in the benchmark will suffer a loss of around 20% in 2022, which would mark its worst year since 2008. Treasury yields were mixed. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.83% from 3.89% on Wednesday night. European markets rose and Asian markets fell.

Investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s continued fight against stubbornly high inflation. The central bank has raised interest rates in an effort to stifle borrowing and spending and calm inflation, but the strategy risks going too far and sending the economy into recession. This has put even more emphasis on a wide range of data for Wall Street as it tries to determine whether inflation is slowing and how various sectors of the economy are faring. The latest update from the United States shows that the number of people applying for unemployment benefits increased only slightly last week. The labor market has been one of the strongest sectors of the economy. This is normally good news and has helped create a bulwark against a recession as other sectors of the economy slow down. It has also made the Fed’s fight against inflation more difficult and means that the central bank will likely have to remain aggressive, increasing the risk that its policy could lead to a recession. The Fed has already raised its key rate seven times this year and is expected to continue raising rates in 2023. The key rate, the federal funds rate, is in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, and the Fed policymakers expect the rate to reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Their forecast does not call for a rate cut until 2024.

