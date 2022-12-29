Aduhelm: House investigation finds FDA approval process for Alzheimer’s drug was ‘plagued with irregularities’





CNN

—



A congressional investigation found that the US Food and Drug Administration’s atypical collaboration to approve an expensive drug for Alzheimer’s disease was plagued with irregularities.

The report, released Thursday, is the result of a 18 months of investigation by two House committees. He strongly criticizes Biogen, maker of the drug Aduhelm.

The report says Biogen priced Aduhelm unduly high to make company history and saw the drug as an unprecedented financial opportunity. Biogen priced Aduhelm at $56,000 per year, although its true effects in a large patient population were unknown.

More than 6.5 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is expected to reach 13.8 million by 2060, according to the Alzheimer Association. The disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. There is no cure and effective treatments are extremely limited. Prior to Aduhelms’ approval in June 2021, the FDA had not approved a new treatment for the disease since 2003.

The investigation revealed that Biogen had planned an aggressive marketing campaign to launch the drug, intending to spend more than $3.3 billion on sales and marketing between 2020 and 2024, more than twice what he spent to develop Aduhelm.

Dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, is one of society’s costliest diseases, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. In 2022 alone, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias cost the United States $321 billion, including $206 billion in Medicaid and Medicare payments, according to the association.

The cost of Aduhelm to patients and to Medicare would be significant, according to the new report. It was one of the key factors behind the sharp rise in Medicare premiums in 2022, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In anticipation of vendor and payer pushback, the report says, Biogen also prepared a narrative to sell the drug’s value.

The Oversight and Reform Committee and the Energy and Commerce Committee found that the collaboration between the FDA and Biogen in the drug approval process exceeded the norm in some respects.

Biogen initially halted clinical trials of Aduhelm in March 2019 after an independent panel found it unlikely to slow cognitive and functional impairment, the decline in memory, language and judgment that accompanies Alzheimer’s disease. But in June 2019, the FDA and Biogen launched a task force to see if the effort could be salvaged.

The investigation found that the FDA and Biogen participated in at least 115 meetings, calls, and substantive email discussions from July 2019 through July 2020, including 40 meetings to inform Aduhelm’s potential approval. There may have been even more meetings, but the committees say the FDA did not follow its own documentation protocol.

The agency then worked with Biogen to draft a document to inform an independent advisory committee that met in November 2020. Trial results were mixed, with only one showing a small benefit for patients.

At this meeting, none of the committee members voted say that the studies presented strong evidence that the drug was effective in treating Alzheimer’s disease.

The meeting was unusual, according to a former FDA adviser who had served on the committee for several years. Dr. Aaron Kesselheim told CNN in 2021 that the relationship between the FDA and the company was unusual.

There was an odd dynamic compared to other advisory board meetings I’ve attended, the Harvard Medical School professor said. Usually, there is some distance between the FDA and the company, but on this one, the company and the FDA were in full agreement with each other in supporting the drug.

When the FDA approved the drug, Kesselheim and two other advisory board members resigned in protest. He later called it possibly the worst drug approval decision in recent US history.

The FDA often follows the recommendations of independent committees, but in this case it changed course and used its fast track, which sets a different standard of proof that a treatment might work.

Committee members said they were told by FDA senior management that the change in how the drug would be approved came after an April 2021 FDA expert council meeting provided adverse feedback. for the traditional approval process, according to the new report.

The FDA has also approved the drug for people with Alzheimer’s disease, a population much larger than that studied in Biogens’ clinical trials.

Internal company documents indicate that Biogen accepted this broader indication despite internal reservations about the lack of evidence of clinical benefit for patients at disease stages outside of clinical trials and an unknown safety profile. indicates the report. Executives expressed concern about the company’s loss of credibility and developed a communications strategy to deal with the expected fallout, the report said.

The committees recommended that the FDA document all of its meetings with drug sponsors, establish a protocol for briefing materials and advisory committees, and update its guidelines for how Alzheimer’s drugs are developed. and revised.

The committees also recommended that companies clearly communicate their safety and efficacy concerns to the FDA and consider value assessments made by outside experts when setting drug prices.

Americans rely on the FDA to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the drugs they take. The number of patients and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease will continue to rise, and it’s crucial that the FDA and pharmaceutical companies adhere to established procedures and conduct themselves with the transparency necessary to earn the public’s trust, says the report.

The FDA said in a statement that its decision to approve Aduhelm was based on our scientific evaluation of the data contained in the application, which is described in the approval documents.

The agency says it reviews the committees’ findings and recommendations and says its own review found interactions with Biogen were appropriate.

It is the agencies job to interact with companies frequently to ensure that we have adequate information to inform our regulatory decision-making. We will continue to do so because it is in the best interests of patients. That said, the agency has already begun implementing changes consistent with the committees’ recommendations.

Biogen said in a statement Thursday that he worked in cooperation with the investigation.

Biogen has been committed to the research and development of treatments for Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade. We have relentlessly focused on innovation to meet this global health challenge and have adapted to both successes and setbacks, he said. Biogen stands behind the integrity of the actions we take.