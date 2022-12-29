How 2022 Shocked, Shaken and Rolled Global Markets – Agweek

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) Billions of dollars have been wiped out of global equities, tantrums in the bond market, currencies and commodities and the collapse of a few crypto empires. 2022 may have been the most turbulent year investors have ever seen, and for good reason.

Counting the final numbers is helpful, but not even enough to tell the whole story.

Yes, global stocks are down $14 trillion and heading for their second-worst year on record, but there have been nearly 300 interest rate hikes and a trio of double-digit hikes over the course of of this period, which makes the volatility monstrous.

The main drivers were the war in Ukraine, combined with runaway inflation as global economies emerged from the pandemic, but China remained hampered by it.

US Treasuries and German bonds, the benchmarks of global debt markets and traditional benchmark assets in times of crisis, lost 16% and 24% respectively in dollar terms.

DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffery Gundlach, dubbed the “Bond King” in the markets, says conditions got so bad at times that his team found it nearly impossible to trade for days at a time.

“There was a buyers’ strike,” he said. “And that’s understandable because prices have only been going down until recently.”

Drama erupted as soon as it became clear that COVID was not going to shut down the global economy again and that the world’s most influential central bank, the US Federal Reserve, was serious about raising interest rates. ‘interest.

Ten-year Treasury yields jumped to 1.8% from less than 1.5%, sending the MSCI Global Equity Index down 5% in January alone.

That yield is now at 3.68%, stocks were down 20% while oil prices jumped 80% before giving up. The Fed made hikes of 400 basis points and the European Central Bank a record 250 basis points, although it said at this time last year that it was unlikely to move.

The dollar appreciated nearly 9% against major world currencies and 12.5% ​​against the Japanese yen, even after a last-minute surprise from the Bank of Japan this week kicked things off. inch to yen.

In emerging markets, Turkey’s inflation and monetary policy issues cost the lira another 28%, but its stock market is the best performing in the world.

Struggling Egypt devalued its currency by more than 36%. Ghana’s cedi plummeted 60% as it joined Sri Lanka by default. Although well below its June highs, the Russian ruble is still the second best performing currency in the world, supported by Moscow’s capital controls. It was first destroyed after the invasion of Ukraine.

“If you ask me what’s going to happen next year, I really couldn’t tell you,” said Close Brothers Asset Management chief investment officer Robert Alster, who like many also pointed to the fall of the pound and the UK bond markets when the short-selling – Liz Truss government flirted with unfunded spending spree. Ten-year gilt yields soared more than 100 basis points and the pound lost 9% in a matter of days – moves the magnitude of which is rare in major markets.

“If you sell it badly, don’t be surprised if it drops like a cup of cold,” said Michael Hewson, veteran analyst at CMC Markets.

Soaring rates also took $3.6 trillion from tech titans. Facebook and Tesla both hemorrhaged more than 60% while Alphabet’s Google and Amazon are down 40% and 50% respectively.

Chinese stocks staged a late rally on signs that the days of its zero COVID policy are numbered, but they are still down 25% and emerging market “hard currency” government debt will post its first-ever consecutive loss.

IPOs and bond sales also fell almost everywhere except the Middle East, while commodities were the best performing asset class for a second straight year.

The more than 50% rise in natural gas is the best in this group as a whole, although it was largely due to the war in Ukraine which sent prices up 140% at one point.

Growing recession worries and the Wests’ plan to stop buying Russian oil meant Brent returned all of the 80% it had gained in the first quarter, as did wheat and corn.

The cryptomarket has been even more chaotic. Bitcoin ends 2022 deprived of its cocktail of cheap money and leveraged betting.

The preeminent cryptocurrency lost 60% of its value, while the broader crypto market shrank by $1.4 trillion, crushed by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire, Celsius and supposed stablecoins terraUSD and Luna.

“What has happened in global markets this year has been traumatic,” said EFG Bank chief economist and former deputy governor of the central bank of Ireland, Stefan Gerlach.

“But if central banks hadn’t underestimated rising inflation so dramatically and had to raise interest rates, it wouldn’t have been so catastrophic.”

(Reporting by Marc Jones, additional graphics by Vincent Flasseur and Pasit Kongkunakornku; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)