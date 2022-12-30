Kingsoft Cloud Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Results

BEIJING, Dec. 29 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (we, Kingsoft Cloud or the Company) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud services provider in China, today announced that shareholders of the Company have duly a passed all of the resolutions proposed by the Company at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing today, with a high approval rating, paving the way for the proposed listing of the Company on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited.

Earlier on December 23, 2022, the Company announced the proposed dual primary listing of its ordinary shares, with a par value of US$0.001 per share by way of listing on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Subject to final listing approval by the SEHK, the shares are expected to commence trading on the SEHK main board on December 30, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong time) under stock code 3896. Upon listing on main board of the SEHK , the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADS”), each representing 15 shares, will continue to be primarily listed and traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (the NASDAQ), and the shares listed on the SEHK Main Board will be fully fungible with NASDAQ-listed ADSs.

On the same day, the Company also announced the appointment of Mr. Haijian He, our Chief Financial Officer, as a member of the Board of Directors (the Board) and member of the Board’s Corporate Governance Committee, effective 20 December. , 2022. We believe that with his vast experience and expertise, Mr. He, in his new role, will be a valuable addition to the Board of Directors and drive the company’s long-term growth.

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolution 1: As a special resolution: to amend and restate the existing amended and restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company by deleting in their entirety and substituting in their stead the Second Memorandum of Association and Amended Articles and update. Association, subject to and with effect from the completion of the Company’s proposed listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Listing) (the Proposed M&AA Amendment).

Resolution 2: As a special resolution: to change the company name from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited through the adoption of the Chinese dual name, which will be reflected in the proposed M&AA amendment.

Resolution 3: As an ordinary resolution: a general mandate will be granted to the directors to allot, issue or deal in additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% ​​of the total number of shares issued immediately after the completion of the registration, and which is subject to the Listing (the issuing mandate).

Resolution 4: By Ordinary Resolution: a general mandate will be granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to redeem shares of the Company representing up to 10% of the total number of shares issued immediately after the completion of the Admission, and which is subordinate to the Admission (the Redemption Mandate).

Resolution 5: As an Ordinary Resolution: subject to the approval of the Issuing Mandate and the Redemption Mandate and subject to the Admission, an extension of the Issuing Mandate is approved, so that the number of shares of of the Company repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate will also be added to extend the Issuance Mandate, provided that such additional amount does not exceed 10% of the number of issued shares of the Company immediately after the completion of the Listing.

Resolution 6: As an ordinary resolution: the authorization to each of the directors of the Company or the supplier of the registered office of the Company to take all the measures which may be necessary to implement the foregoing resolutions and to make all the necessary deposits with of the Cayman Registry as such administrator or the registered office provider of the Company, in its sole discretion, as deemed appropriate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as will, expectation, anticipation, future, intention, plans, beliefs, estimates and similar statements. . Among other things, the business outlook and management quotes in this announcement, as well as Kingsoft Clouds’ strategic and operating plans, contain forward-looking statements. Kingsoft Cloud may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements. made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kingsoft Clouds’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the following: Kingsoft Cloud’s future business development, financial condition and operating results; Kingsoft Cloud’s business strategies and plans to implement those strategies; future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and markets in which Kingsoft Cloud operates or in which Kingsoft Cloud intends to expand; Kingsoft Cloud’s ability to identify and satisfy user requests and preferences; Kingsoft Cloud’s ability to maintain good relationships with its customers and other business partners; general economic, political and business conditions in the industries and markets in which Kingsoft Cloud operates; any changes in the laws, rules and regulations of central and local governments in China and other relevant jurisdictions and the rules, regulations and policies of relevant government authorities regarding all aspects of Kingsoft Cloud Business Plans and Business Plans ; the actions and developments of Kingsoft Cloud’s competitors; and China’s political or social conditions and assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kingsoft Clouds’ filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Kingsoft Cloud undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, industry-leading cloud products, and well-architected industry-specific solutions in public cloud and enterprise cloud.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Nicole Shan

Such. : +86 (10)6292-7777 ext. 6300

Email: [email protected]

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: [email protected]

In U.S

Mrs. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-6143004

Email: [email protected]