2023 stock market outlook: downside risks

As I sat down to write this, I wondered whether to provide a balanced argument about whether I think 2023 will be a bullish or bearish year for stocks. But then I thought to myself, what good would it do?

It would perhaps be much more relevant for me to present the many risks and the rare opportunities that are looming in the short and medium term.

Overall, I think this macro backdrop is not one you would associate with excessive risk taking. The economic outlook is not going to change overnight, which means that many of the problems we face now may well persist well into 2023.

And after a big rebound began in October, much of the positivity about the Fed pivoting to a less hawkish stance has now been priced in. So I think the risks are biased to the downside for equities in 2023.

But that doesn’t mean the markets will continue to fall.

In 2023 there will be plenty of , although the general trend is likely to be downward, at least in the first half of the year.

Thereafter, it is very difficult to say what might happen. This will depend on consumer health and inflation at that time, as well as other key factors that could strongly influence sentiment, including but not limited to the possibility that the Fed will start to cut .

For much of 2022, the surge has been the ultimate culprit for weakness in equities, especially the tech sector as well as cryptos.

High inflation meant people had lower disposable income to invest. It also meant that the Fed and other central banks had to raise interest rates very sharply, further reducing consumer purchasing power while increasing borrowing costs for businesses and governments. .

Finally, this meant that government bond yields would skyrocket, reducing the appeal of assets that paid zero or low dividend/yield. But when US inflation began to decline, investors quickly reversed their positions, favoring equities, metals and foreign currencies over the .

As we look forward to the new year, optimism about peak inflation is all I can think of in terms of supporting or limiting downside risk in equities. There may well be times when the markets go up for extended periods.

Yet at least part of this peak inflation narrative is already priced in after markets surged from their October lows.

For investors to continue investing in equities, we will now need a strong economic recovery to help boost corporate revenues and profits. This seems unlikely as prices are not expected to fall back to their previous levels (although the inflation rate is expected to fall sharply mainly due to base effects and weaker economic activity).

Central banks will maintain tight monetary policies, and governments, having already spent large amounts of borrowed money during the pandemic, are not going to splash the cash. There is an additional risk that we will see active quantitative tightening as the Fed and some other major central banks attempt to shrink their massive balance sheets. The Fed has already signaled that it will raise rates further and that the restrictive policy will continue for a long time.

In other words, investors face many risks. In Europe, the tastes of the remain at risk. It looks like the ECB is not yet done with policy tightening after Christine Lagarde warned that 50 basis point hikes should be expected for some time.

The combination of weaker economic output and high inflation means that there will be plenty of reasons for the bears to sell on strength rather than the bulls to buy on weakness.

In Japan, the , supported all these years by the ultra-accommodative policy of the Bank of Japan, could be the one to watch in the event of a major reversal. Not to be outdone this time around, the BoJ tweaked its yield curve policy slightly in a move that markets interpreted as the springboard for the beginning of the end of its extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy.

