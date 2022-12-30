Asian markets follow Wall St but are on track for a yearly loss





BANGKOK Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday after encouraging U.S. jobs data but were heading for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices rose slightly. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose on Thursday after the number of people filing for jobless benefits rose only slightly last week despite repeated interest rate hikes to calm inflation by slowing growth. ‘economic activity. Since market news was scarce, the upside shift has the characteristics of a dead cat bounce, SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,085.96. China’s benchmark is on track to end 2022 down more than 14% after the world’s second-largest economy was depressed by virus checks and a corporate debt crackdown. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.3% to 26,168.45. It is heading for an annual loss of almost 10%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.4% to 19,803.77. It is down more than 14% this year. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was up 0.5% at 7,057.40. New Zealand fell while Southeast Asian markets rose. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday. The country’s benchmark Kospi index is heading for a loss of more than 25% for the year. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.7% to 3,849.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1% to 33,220.80. The Nasdaq composite added 2.6% to 10,478.09. Every major US index is heading for a loss in December. Companies in the S&P 500 made record profits in 2022, but the index will end the year down about 20%, which would be the biggest annual drop in the benchmark since 2008. Investors are worried about a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia to rein in inflation, which is at its highest in decades. They fear that central banks are ready to cause a recession if necessary. The Fed’s key rate is in a range of 4.25% to 4.5% after seven hikes this year. The US central bank expects it to reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Its forecast does not call for a rate cut before 2024. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 19 cents to $78.59 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 56 cents on Thursday to $78.40. Brent crude, used as a price base for international oil trade, advanced 10 cents to $83.56 a barrel in London. It lost $1 the previous session at $82.26 a barrel. The dollar fell to 132.57 yen from 132.90 yen on Thursday. The euro fell slightly to $1.0659 from $1.0677.

