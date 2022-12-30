Who will want to buy a house in 2023?

The housing market ends 2022 on a rather sour note. Home sales pending in November dipped to their second lowest level since the National Association of Realtors began tracking this statistic 20 years ago.

And although mortgage rates have fallen in recent weeks, they exceeded 7% last month and are still well above what they were last year. Add to that further expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the uncertainty surrounding a possible recession next year, and you have to wonder: who exactly is going to buy a house in 2023?

To be clear, the housing market in Fresno, California is not dead. But how is the market now compared to last year when the Bay Area influx of remote workers was in full force?

“I would say like the tortoise and the hare,” said Sabrina Brown, a local realtor.

Brown said she still gets calls from certain types of buyers, like renters who are fed up with renting and newlyweds looking to up their size. But she noticed a new type of salesperson: the former telecommuter.

“We have people changing jobs,” she said. “They say, ‘No, go back to the office.’ So we have these people [who] also sell.

These retetherings from the worker to the office are quite rare. People don’t move much these days.

This trend will last until 2023, said economist Lawrence Yun of the National Association of Realtors.

“Overall annual sales next year will be lower, I think about a 7% or 10% drop in overall unit sales,” he said.

That’s assuming the Fed wins the fight against inflation and doesn’t raise rates higher than expected. While Yun said he expects prices to remain stable nationwide, some coastal markets like San Francisco could see declines of up to 15%.

“Super expensive markets are always more sensitive to changes in mortgage rates.”

Of course, all of these forecasts could change depending on whether the economy enters a recession and how much the unemployment rate rises.

Even if there is an economic downturn, “buyers and sellers are still much better off today than they were before the pandemic,” said Zillow economist Orphe Divounguy.

Buyers are more likely to sit on their savings, and sellers have accumulated equity as home prices have risen. Divounguy said he was rather optimistic about a market rebound assuming the Fed really got inflation under control.