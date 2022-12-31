



WILMINGTON, Del., December 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FTX Trading Ltd. (dba FTX.com), and its affiliated debtors (together, the “FTX Debtors”), today provided information about the cryptocurrency FTX Debtors under the supervision of the Securities Commission of The Bahamian (the “Bahamian Commission”). At November 12, 2022after FTX Debtors’ Chapter 11 cases commenced, cryptocurrency of FTX Debtors were assigned without their authorization, including approximately 195 million FTT, 1,938 ETH and other miscellaneous coins that are of no substantial value. Blockchain information shows it cryptocurrency currently resides in a single digital wallet at Fireblocks. Based on the evidence in the possession of FTX Debtors, on November 12, 2022the Bahamian The Commission instructed Mr. Bankman-Fried and Mr. Wang to transfer digital assets to a Fireblocks wallet. the Bahamian The Commission has acknowledged orchestrating these transfers and keeping the digital assets in a single digital wallet at Fireblocks, as displayed on the blockchain. The value of cryptocurrency in this Fireblocks Wallet at spot prices at the time of transfer was approximately $296 million, according to etherscan.io, assuming that the entire amount of FTT could be sold at spot prices at that time. The value of the same cryptocurrency at spot prices from 2:00 PM EST to December 30, 2022 was approximately $167 million, under the same assumption. There can be no assurance that such a quantity of TTF can be sold at spot price, if at all. the Bahamian Commission issued a press release earlier today stating that the cryptocurrency under their care was worth more than $3.5 billion at the time of transfer. The press release did not identify the type of cryptocurrency seizures or assessment methodology, and the Bahamian The Commission did not provide the FTX Debtors with any further information to resolve the valuation mismatch. FTX debtors urge the Bahamian Commission to clear up any confusion created by their recent statements and to provide the public with accurate information about cryptocurrency seized and how it was valued for the purposes of these declarations. In addition, the FTX Debtors informed the Bahamian Commission that none of Mr. Bankman-Fried, Mr. Wang or the Bahamian Commission had the right to take cryptocurrency of the FTX Debtors and that the FTX Debtors will request the return of the seized goods cryptocurrency quickly to their Chapter 11 estates for the benefit of creditors. the Bahamian The Commission only regulated FTX Digital Markets Ltd. (“FTX DM”), a local exchange carrier in Bahamian. FTX DM is not the owner or operator of the FTX.com exchange, nor the owner or custodian of the cryptocurrency grasped. More information on the FTX Debtors Chapter 11 cases is available at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/FTX/. Advisors FTX Debtors are represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal counsel and are assisted by Alvarez & Marsal North AmericaLLC as Financial Advisor and Perella Weinberg Partners LP as Investment Banker. FTX SOURCE

