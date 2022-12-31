Turkish stock market ends 2022 at new all-time high





ANKARA Turkey’s benchmark stock index climbed 0.59% on Friday to end the last trading day of the year at a new all-time high of 5,509.16 points. Starting the day at 5,510.78, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index rose 32.24 points from Thursday’s close of 5,476.92. It peaked during the day at 5,562.98 points, while its daily low was 5,489.20. While global stock markets have struggled this year, the BIST 100 has climbed 196.57% on an annual basis in 2022 as investors hedge against soaring consumer prices and a weaker lira. After starting the year at 13.6800, the Turkish lira was at 18.7170 against the US dollar at Friday’s close. The US dollar/lira parity reached a low of 18.8229 on December 27. At the end of the day on Friday, one euro was trading against 20.0010 Turkish liras, while the sterling/lira exchange rate stood at 22.6430. As of Friday’s close, the index’s trading volume was 113 billion Turkish liras ($6.03 billion). The price of gold fell 0.14% to $1,823.40 an ounce, while Brent crude oil was at $84.51 a barrel for a gain of 1.26% at 6:30 p.m. local time ( 3:30 p.m. GMT). Like other countries, Turkey has struggled with record inflation this year as war in Ukraine has pushed up global energy and food prices. After hitting a 24-year high of 85.51% in October, Turkey’s annual inflation fell to 84.39% in November. Turkey’s economy grew by 3.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, following growth rates of 7.7% and 7.5%, respectively, in the second and first quarters. During the year, the Turkish Central Bank lowered its benchmark policy rate by a total of 500 basis points, bringing it down to 9% from 14%. The bank said the current level is “adequate” and will end the series of cuts. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

