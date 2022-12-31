Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday, December 30
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. That’s it
The last trading day of 2022 is upon us. Are we going to go out with a bang or a moan? All three major indexes are coming off a strong Thursday. The Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points, while the beaten Nasdaq jumped 2.6% and the S&P 500 rose 1.8%. Even if Friday goes well, however, the averages will eventually drop for 2022, ending a three-year winning streak with the Nasdaq being the worst.
There are, however, some silver linings. The Dow Jones and S&P are expected to have a three-quarter losing streak at the end of the fourth quarter. The new year doesn’t promise much change, however, with the Federal Reserve still trying to keep inflation in check with interest rates, and some economists and market watchers expect a recession or at least a mild slowdown. Read live market updates here.
2. The Costly Collapse of the Southwest
South West Airlines did not understand the financial toll of its holiday-week slump, but executives warned investors on Thursday that it would “definitely” hit the company’s fourth-quarter results. For comparison, a similar issue in October 2021 ended up costing Southwest $75 million. But this year’s incident lasted longer and involved more travelers who paid much higher fares. The beleaguered airline said it would return to normal on Friday after slashing its schedule over several days, locking out thousands of travellers, as it worked through lapses in its internal systems. As for winning back customers, Southwest will have its work cut out for it. “For a company that talks about love and has a heart as a graphic, there wasn’t much love on Christmas Day,” one traveler told CNBC.
3. The new Covid pill shows promise
Pictured on Dec. 28, 2022, is a feverish gym clinic in Fuzhou, Fujian province.
Wang Dongming | China Information Service | Getty Images
A test in China showed that the VV116, an antiviral drug to treat Covid, was just as effective as Pfizer‘s Paxlovid to limit disease in people at high risk of severe disease. The results also indicated that the new pill might have fewer side effects than Paxlovid. VV116, made by Junshi Biosciences and Vigonvita Life Science, is similar to remdesivir, which is approved for IV infusion, but the new drug comes in pill form. The news of VV116 comes as China faces a rise in coronavirus infections after Xi Jinping’s government abruptly ended its zero Covid policy.
4. Lost in Space
Hayri Er | iStock | Getty Images
For an inherently optimistic industry, 2022 offered little hope for several space companies that went public through so-called blank check companies. Seven of them traded below $2 a share, and some broke the ball. There were a few positives, however. Iridium, for example, is up more than 20%. Investors should expect more space mergers and acquisitions in 2023, while several companies may simply cease to exist, according to CNBC space reporter Michael Sheetz. And sign up for CNBC’s weekly Investing in Space newsletter here.
5. For days at 82
Brazilian soccer legend Pele poses with the FIFA World Cup trophy on March 9, 2014 in Paris.
Frank Fife | AFP | Getty Images
The king is dead. Long live the king. Brazilian soccer superstar Pel, the only player to win three World Cups, died at the age of 82. For decades, dating back to the 1950s, he was the most global face of sport. While football has yet to reach the heights of tackling football in the United States, Pel single-handedly made the sport relevant in the country during his time with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s. Tributes from around the world people flocked to Pel, from leaders and athletes. “Pel was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game,” former President Barack Obama said. tweeted. “And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sport to bring people together.”
Thank you for reading this newsletter. We’ll see you next year.
CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Leslie Josephs, Rebecca Picciotto, Michael Sheetz and Michelle Luhn contributed to this report.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
