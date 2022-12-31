This year’s global stock market rout cost investors $18 trillion, here’s what experts are worried about in 2023

No more tech crises. The Covid outbreak in China. And above all, no central banks to the rescue if things go wrong. Reeling from a record $18 trillion annihilation, global stocks must overcome all of these hurdles and more if they are to escape a second straight year in the red.

With a drop of more than 20% in 2022, the MSCI All-Country World Index is on track for its worst performance since the 2008 crisis, as massive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have more than doubled. overall cost of capital.

Bulls looking to 2023 might take solace in the fact that two straight years of declines are rare for major stock markets, the S&P 500 Index has fallen for two straight years on just four occasions since 1928. Frighteningly, however, this is that when they occur, second-year declines tend to be deeper than first-year declines.

Here are some factors that could determine how 2023 is shaping up for global equity markets:

Central banks

Optimists might point out that peak rate hikes are on the horizon, possibly in March, with money markets expecting the Fed to shift into rate-cutting mode by the end of 2023. Bloomberg News investigationfound71% of leading global investors expect stocks to rise in 2023.

Vincent Mortier, chief investment officer at Amundi, Europe’s largest fund manager, recommends defensive positioning for investors heading into the new year. He expects a bumpy ride in 2023, but believes a Fed pivot in the first part of the year could trigger interesting entry points.

But after a yearcaught off guardthe best and brightest investing communities, many are gearing up for further reversals.

One of the risks is that inflation remains too high for the comfort of policymakers and that rate cuts do not materialize. A Bloomberg Economics model shows a 100% probability of a recession from August, but central banks seem unlikely to rush with policy easing in the face of cracks in the economy, a strategy they have been rolling out several times over the past decade.

Policymakers, at least in the United States and Europe, now seem resigned to weaker economic growth in 2023, Christian Nolting, global chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank Private Banks, told clients in a note. Recessions might be short but won’t be painless, he warned.

Major technical issues

A big unknown is how tech mega-caps are doing, following a 35% drop in the Nasdaq 100 in 2022. Companies such as Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. have lost around two-thirds of their value, while that losses at Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. approached or exceeded 50%.

Expensive tech stocks suffer more when interest rates rise. But other trends that have supported the advance of technologies in recent years could also enter a reverse economic recession, risking to hit demand for the iPhone, while a collapse in online advertising could weigh on Meta and Alphabet. Inc.

In Bloomberg’s annual survey, only about half of respondents said they would buy the sector selectively.

Some of the tech names will come back because they’ve done a great job convincing customers to use them, like Amazon, but others will likely never reach that high because people have moved on, said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer. at Bokeh Capital Partners. Bloomberg Television.

Earnings recession

Previously resilient corporate earnings are largelyexpectedcollapse in 2023 as margins come under pressure and consumer demand weakens.

The final chapter in this bear market concerns the trajectory of earnings estimates, which are far too high, according to Morgan Stanleys Mike Wilson, a Wall Street bear who forecasts earnings of $180 per share in 2023 for the S&P 500, compared analysts’ expectations. of $231.

The next earnings slump could rival that of 2008, and markets have yet to price it in, he said.

delicate china

Beijing’s decision in early December to dismantle tough Covid restrictions appeared to be a watershed moment for the MSCI China index, whose 24% decline was a major contributor to global stock market losses in 2022.

But a month-long rally in mainland and Hong Kong stocks has run out of steam as a rise in Covid-19 infections threatens economic recovery. Many countries are now requiring Covid tests for travelers from China, which is negative for global travel, leisure and luxury stocks.

Options arrow

Technicals are increasingly driving day-to-day stock moves, with the S&P 500 seeing below-average but explosive stock rotation in 2022growthin very short-term options trading.

Professional traders and algorithm-powered institutions have crowded into such options, which until recently have been dominated by small investors. This can create more chaotic markets, causing sudden bursts of volatility, such as the big intraday swing after high US inflation in October.

Finally, with the S&P 500 failing to break out of its 2022 downtrend, short-term speculation remains on the downside. But if the market were to turn, that would fuel the rebound.