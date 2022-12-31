Fund managers are optimistic about the stock market in 2023. How they plan to invest





Traders on the floor of the NYSE, October 7, 2022. Source: NYSE (Click onhereto subscribe to the new Delivering Alpha newsletter.) Despite the market havoc this year, investors are feeling quite optimistic heading into 2023, according to a new survey of investors from CNBC Delivering Alpha. Four out of 10 predict that the S&P500 will increase by 6% to 10% next year. Nearly 2 in 10 claim gains between 11% and 19%. Meanwhile, 6% are calling for stocks to jump more than 20%, which would erase this year’s losses for the S&P 500, which is expected to end 2022 down 19%. We surveyed about 400 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who manage money about where they stand in the markets for the new year. The survey was conducted last week. Risk in 2023 and the Fed Nearly half of those polled feel optimistic about the Federal Reserve’s ability to orchestrate some sort of “soft landing” for the economy as the central bank continues to raise interest rates. In fact, decision makers earlier this month, rates rose half a point to their highest level in 15 years. Notably, when asked about their biggest concern for the market, an overwhelming 73% of participating fund managers said it was Fed policy. Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out CNBC Delivering Alpha Investor Survey Second was a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Nine percent of participants said labor and supply issues were their biggest fear. Meanwhile, 6% cited a massive resurgence of Covid, which is wreaking havoc in China at the moment. Inflation and the investment environment About 4 in 5 participating fund managers expect inflation to continue to decline in the new year. Key investing themes for 2023 are also emerging: 72% of respondents said they will favor value over growth in the new year. Energy stocks will also be investors’ favorites in 2023, with 41% of respondents saying this is where they will focus. Respondents were evenly split between high-dividend stocks, financial names and healthcare companies, with 31% favoring each of these categories over the coming year. Respondents were also asked which of these five famous stocks they would consider buying for 2023: Amazon , Alphabet , You’re here , netflix and Meta . The landslide winners were Amazon and Alphabet tied at 37%. Tesla got 17% of the vote, with Netflix and Meta rounding out the list. Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out These five names have been crushed over the past year. In recent months, however, Netflix has staged something of a revival. Shares of the streaming giant are up 63% in the past six months, but are still down 51% for the year. On Tesla, 61% of respondents said they were losing faith in the stock and the company’s CEO, Elon Musk. Finally, don’t expect fund managers to embrace cryptocurrency wholeheartedly in the new year: 81% said they wouldn’t touch it.

