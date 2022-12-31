Wall Street and European stock exchanges end 2022 with big losses





Wall Street posted its worst performance in 14 years, while European stock markets closed with losses on Friday as stock markets there posted their worst annual performance since 2018. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 304 points, or 0.92%, to close Friday at 32,915. The blue chip index has fallen 8.6% since the start of this year. The S&P 500 fell 41 points, or 1.07%, to end the last trading day of the year at 3,808. It is down 19.2% on the year. The Nasdaq fell nearly 118 points, or 1.13%, to end Friday at 10,359. The tech-heavy index has plunged 33% since the start of 2022. Record inflation and aggressive monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve have led to high volatility and heightened uncertainty among investors, leading to a bearish US stock market in 2022. The VIX Volatility Index, also known as the Fear Index, rose 3.6% to 22.22 at Friday’s early close due to the last trading day before New Year’s Eve. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose 1.3% to 3.884%. The dollar index fell 0.4% to 103.42, while the euro gained 0.4% to $1.0703 against the greenback on Friday. Precious metals were mixed, with the price of gold rising 0.3% to $1,820 an ounce, but silver falling 0.5% to $23.79 an ounce. Crude oil prices were in positive territory with gains of more than 1%. Global benchmark Brent rose 1.6% to $84.78 a barrel. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was around $79.41, up 1.3%. At the same time, in Europe, the STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, fell 5.46 points, or 1.27%, to 424.89. It has lost more than 12% since the start of this year. The UK’s FTSE 100 fell nearly 61 points, or 0.81%, to end the last trading day of the year at 7,451. It is down 1.2% since the start of 2022. Germany’s DAX 30 lost 148 points, or 1.05%, to end the session at 13,983. France’s CAC 40 was the worst performer of the day, plunging 99 points, or 1.52%, to end at 6,473. They posted losses of 12.5% ​​and 9.5%, respectively, this year. Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 349 points, or 1.45%, to end Friday at 23,706. Spain’s IBEX 35 fell 89 points, or 1.07%, to close at 8,229. Indices posted their worst performance in four years as Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine, high inflation and central bank monetary tightening hammered investor appetite and reduced the amount of liquidity in markets and for new investments.

