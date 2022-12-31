Equity turnover in 2022 at the high level of the previous year, the success of the listing of bonds continues





A changing inflation and interest rate environment, the Russian attack on Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis weighed on European stock markets in 2022. With a forecast of 72 billion euros, participants in trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange generated about the same turnover as in the strong previous year. The primary market was difficult. With Pierer Mobility AG and RHI Magnesita NV, the main market has grown to 40 companies. In the SME segment, VAS AG from Salzburg made its debut on the stock exchange. In the bond segment, Vienna maintained its course despite difficult market conditions and thanks to new international clients. “The Vienna-Prague Stock Exchange Group was able to implement important projects in 2022 and strengthen its position as a Central European stock exchange operator. Thanks to the diversification of our business areas and the strategic planning for the coming years, I see Wiener Börse on a good path of course,” said Christoph Boschan, CEO of Wiener Börse AG. He believes in a bright future for equity financing: “In order to prepare our economy for the future, Europe needs innovation, which can only be financed by equity. Economies with developed capital markets grow stronger and will transform faster.” Share rotation at the same level as last year After a good first quarter marked by high volatility, equity turnover stabilized at pre-crisis levels at the end of the year. During 2022, trading participants are expected to generate €72.0 billion in equity revenue (2021 €73.4 billion). The three strongest trading days were May 31 (EUR 1,117 million), February 28 (EUR 911 million) and March 18 (EUR 870 million). On an average trading day, 283 million euros in turnover were recorded. The year 2022 had 255 trading days, and in 2023 Vienna will trade on 254 days. The official trade calendar is available online. 65 trading participants are active on the Vienna Stock Exchange (44 international, 21 domestic). At approximately 88%, the majority of turnover is generated by international merchant members. Since September, the international market-making house Optiver has also been present in Vienna. To ensure a continuous dialogue with global investors, the Vienna Stock Exchange is organizing six international investor conferences for listed companies in Cologne, London, New York, Paris, Warsaw and Zurich in 2023. The most active Austrian stocks in 2022 were Erste Group Bank AG (€12.16 billion), OMV AG (€9.75 billion), Verbund AG (€7.33 billion), Raiffeisen Bank International AG (6.16 billion euros) and voestalpine AG (5.24 billion euros). ). The Vienna Stock Exchange, one of the most active European listing places In 2022, the Vienna Stock Exchange has established itself as one of the main debt listing addresses in Europe. With around 6,050 listings, mostly international, the number of new bonds is at a high level, despite the downward trend in new issues on global markets. The sales team was able to increase the number of new international clients by 25% in 2022. Recently, Chile’s first bond (Aguas Andinas SA) was listed in Vienna. Currently, more than 800 issuers from 37 countries are among the customers. In total, more than 13,000 bonds with a volume of around 700 billion euros are listed in Vienna. With the Vienna ESG segment, a new set of rules for green and social bonds came into effect in 2022, which complies with strict industry standards. Investing in 2022: patience pays off Developed equity markets around the world mostly posted double-digit price declines during the year. The Austrian stock market fades into this picture in 2022. While the Austrian national ATX TR index, including dividends, gained 43.59% the previous year, it has lost 16.04% since the start of the year. . As of December 28, 2022, the ATX TR stood at 6,589.84 points, about the same level as before the pandemic (ATX without dividends -19.12%, 3,122.96 points). Even if the national index tends to fluctuate more than the other barometers, it is in line with the average European stock market performance over the long term with an average return of 6%. In the core market, some companies defied this year’s global downward trend: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (+85.78%), Flughafen Wien AG (+23.87%), DO&CO AG (+20, 65%), ANDRITZ AG (+18.67%) and STRABAG SE (+6.14%) recorded significant gains during the year. The market capitalization of all domestic companies listed in Vienna was €114.73 billion as of December 28, 2022. “The business models of Austrian companies prove to be crisis-resistant, stable and offer high dividends, which makes them popular with international investors. Austrian stocks are essential in any European portfolio. Only investors who persevere in times of decline long-term stock market returns will benefit from it The average historical stock market return far exceeds other asset classes The state should also reward long-term participation in markets and provide tax incentives to citizens who make investments Boschan argues for the reintroduction of a holding period, i.e. an exemption from capital gains tax for a holding period of one year or more. Infographics on stock trading and new bond quotes for download

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mondovisione.com/media-and-resources/news/vienna-stock-exchange-equity-turnover-in-2022-at-high-level-of-previous-year-b/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos