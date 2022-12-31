A stock market rebound in 2023 is not a safe bet

What goes down must go up and next year no less. At least that’s a belief that would justify this year being the second-best year on record for inflows into equity-focused exchange-traded funds.

Even as equities posted their worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis with U.S. blue chips falling by a fifth, investors poured some $510 billion into equity ETFs, Bank data shows. of America. The largest flows have been directed to giant index trackers and passive funds that invest in large-cap stocks which have suffered the brunt of losses this year.

The bulls are right as stocks gain an average of 20% in the 12 months after hitting a bear market low, according to broker LPL Financial. LPL adds that, at nearly a year, the current bear market is now longer than the 11-month post-WWII average. There are also only four occasions when the S&P 500 has suffered consecutive losses in a calendar year in a history stretching back nearly a century.

But at the risk of making the end-of-year celebrations reflect, what if 2023 marked a fifth time of bad luck and it was not yet the bottom?

In an interview on the All inclusive podcast, Tesla founder Elon Musk last week spoke of the potential for mass panic among investors. He cautioned listeners against using stocks as loan collateral in a volatile market and advised keeping cash on hand.

You can get some pretty extreme events in a bear market, the contractor added as he predicted a better estimate of stormy weather for another 18 months. It’s arguably especially easy to be gloomy when your company’s stock has plunged more than two-thirds in a year and you’re facing a $44 billion bill for the controversial Twitter takeover.

Still, Musk is far from alone in worrying about the outlook, especially as central bankers have made it clear that they will continue to fight inflation with higher interest rates despite forecasts for the future. an economic downturn at best.

There has been a lot of focus this year on the potential for blowouts in the bond world, either from big borrowers crashing as rates rise, or a largely overlooked corner unexpectedly gumming up the system. wider, as happened to the British gilts or the government. Bonds in September, unseating the country’s prime minister in the process. But shaken stock markets also inflict their own kind of pain.

The uncertainty is reflected in a wide range of analyst forecasts for 2023. A Reuters poll of 41 predictions late November showed a median expectation for the S&P ending at 4,200, about 3% above then levels, and up about a tenth from current levels. But the poll also recorded predictions ranging nearly 20% either way.

While classic measures of expected volatility like the Vix index are not flashing red today, others show a more fragile environment. Prior to this week, the S&P 500 had an all-time high of 16 Fridays this year where it closed at least 1% lower, according to a tally kept by Bespoke Investment Group. It has also had 15 weekly closes where it has gained at least as much frequency not reached since the irrational exuberance of 1999.

Fridays are important because they can set the mood for the following week, with the exception of the big weekend events, and because they are generally days for taking profits and reducing risk, not for make bold bets.

History also reminds us that it can take a long time for stock markets to recover from the kind of blows suffered this year. If the doomsters are right, then a dark storyline may look more like the aftermath of dotcoms.

After the bursting of this bubble, it took seven years for the S&P 500 to recover and then exceed the heights reached during this boom. Just hitting the bottom also took a while, the S&P’s 49% slide from peak to trough took two and a half years as the hype around tech stock valuations died down.

How close are current market conditions to these periods? The cyclically-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio popularized by Robert Shiller of Yale University is a well-known benchmark. The measure averages inflation-adjusted earnings over 10 years to smooth out the business cycle.

Barclays Cape’s current ratio for US stocks of 29, based on MSCI indices, is well below the peak of 47 reached in the dot-com craze and has fallen from a peak of 39 a year ago. However, it is still well above the indicator’s long-term average of around 16. It is also still above the 25 level of January 1, 2008 before the financial crisis led to an annual decline. 38% of the S&P 500.

Optimistic ETF proponents may still be right, of course. An end to the war in Ukraine or a smooth reopening of the Chinese economy after the pandemic could significantly improve the outlook. It’s always worth considering downside scenarios, but not least since the largest ETF inflows on record were in 2021, and those bets aren’t conclusive yet.

