A new way for entrepreneurs to train

Since the Federal Reserve began to adjust interest ratestipsters predicted the odds of the economy fall into recession. While the announcement of an economic slowdown has securities, the younger generations continue to weigh their options at the start of their careers. For some, this means controlling their own destiny with a self-directed experience by starting their own business.

The application process for new businesses shows an interesting trend exacerbated by the pandemic. Between 2017 and 2019, the average number of new business applications was around 3.5 million per year. In 2020 and 2021, the figure has increased to 4.38 million and 5.4 million, respectively. Also, more people searched online how to start a business than how to find a job.

Getting a business degree is dear and starting a business is easier said than done. It is a stimulating course for anyone who is just starting out or has experience. The choice has added uncertainties when made in response to a recession or other economic and societal stressors.

According to Daniel Javor, there is nothing wrong with starting a business in a recession. “There’s never a bad time to start the right business. Many successful businesses today were born out of recession and chaos. It’s all about whether your business idea is right for today’s market and if you know what to do to run a business. And you can learn everything you need without formal business training.”

Javor is a serial entrepreneur. He is the CEO of a digital media holding company, Deep Blue Ventures. He also currently directs Business step by stepan entrepreneurial education platform that provides in-depth training on start an LLCand operating, managing and growing a business, among other useful tips for entrepreneurs.

This reporter sat down with Javor to talk about his time as an entrepreneur and his lessons learned, challenges, successes and failures along the way. Additionally, Javor examines the reasons for his decision to develop an entrepreneurship education model and his advice to aspiring business owners.

Choose entrepreneurship

Rod Berger: Why entrepreneurship in the first place? Was it something you always wanted or was it more circumstantial?

Daniel Javour: It was rather hereditary. My dad was an avid entrepreneur himself, so it went on without a hitch. I’m basically a product of my parents. My father was an entrepreneur and my mother was a globe-trotting artist. So my outlook and my personality is an amalgamation of what I learned from them. And I started implementing early too, starting my first business when I was only 13 years old.

Shepherd: What was this first company or entry into entrepreneurship?

Maple: At the time, we were living in Austria and I was reselling trading cards on eBay. I got into a few other businesses during my teenage years and beyond. Whether they were successful or not, they all got me to this point.

Shepherd: You seem to have moved a lot for your business projects. Expand on these globetrotting tendencies if you wish.

Maple: [Laughs] Maybe I got that from my mom. I have never hesitated to move for business opportunities. I was only 17 when I moved to Israel and opened a retail store. I eventually started an affiliate business selling financial and insurance products.

A few years later, in 2015, I shifted my affiliate business into the solar business, providing US solar companies with residential leads on an affiliate model. My main businesses right now are Deep Blue Ventures and Step By Step Business.

Deep Blue Ventures works with a portfolio of acquired online publications that we manage in terms of operation and scale. Step By Step Business is the training center for current and potential entrepreneurs.

Form an Education Company

Shepherd: Let’s talk about your education business. Why did you decide to create an entrepreneurship platform? How successful was that, especially in relation to getting out and getting formal business training?

Maple: I felt like it was something I had to do, looking back on my journey as an entrepreneur. You can never underestimate the importance of orientation. It would have been beneficial if I had the kind of advice that Step By Step Business now provides. Ultimately, this is a solid training opportunity for anyone looking to start a business in any niche.

The website covers everything from average start-up costs to writing a business plan and state-by-state industry trends. There are detailed knowledge blocks that help with creating a brand name, incorporating an LLC, obtaining bank accounts and insurance, applying for the right licenses, and other services. I see it as my way of lending a helping hand to help others who are behind me climb the entrepreneurial ladder.

It was never considered an insult to graduating from an accredited institution. It will always have its place, but the amount of knowledge available today creates a powerful alternative to earning a formal degree. I think it is possible to learn almost anything you need without paying tuition.

Mistakes and lessons learned

Shepherd: You imply that your mistakes and the lessons learned have prompted you to set up an entrepreneurship training platform. What are some of the most important lessons you’ve learned along your journey that every budding entrepreneur should know?

Entrepreneur Daniel Javor takes pride in turning business lessons into educational opportunities … [+] for the others. Daniel Javor

Maple: One of the best lessons I’ve learned is that failure is guaranteed. This will happen at some point in your journey. One of my biggest failures was with my startup Near-Field Communications (NFC) in 2009. NFC is now a multi-billion dollar industry, representing approximately two billion phones and devices worldwide . But in 2009, the market was not ready for this. I continued to dedicate my resources to it for two years before rightfully retiring from the business. Many things can be taught, but some things can only be learned by failing.

My experience in the NFC space has also taught me to always follow market conditions and timing. I stuck with the company because I loved the promise of the products while completely ignoring my target audience and what market conditions demanded. A successful business responds to the needs of the market, not the tastes of the business owner. You wouldn’t start a new car dealership when buying power is down in a recession, but a used car dealership might make sense.

Following trends and entering an already booming market is no guarantee of success. If you don’t have your business fundamentals in place, trying to ride the wave of a popular trend or company when you can’t surf is a recipe for disaster. Ultimately, we all need more education to do something we’ve never done before, whether it’s formal schooling or personalized education platforms.

Never the wrong time

Shepherd: Many young entrepreneurs are waiting for the right moment. How does timing play into the conversation about starting a business?

Maple: Perhaps one of the best pieces of wisdom I can impart to young entrepreneurs is that there is never a bad time to start a good business, even during a recession. Watch giant companies like Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Netflix, Square, Airbnb and many more. These companies were born from the ashes of the dotcom bubble and the 2008 recession.

Startups often do well during recessions because they can be nimble in their finances and operations, which helps them eliminate high overhead and offer consumers cheaper products or service alternatives.

It is not about the recession but rather about leadership choices. Good leadership makes good cash flow decisions. It allows the company to remain flexible in its pivoting and can often find deals on capital acquisitions that outsource some of their growth responsibilities to external sources while other companies attempt to cut expenses. . Also, during a recession, most companies lay off staff, which means that’s when the talent pool is at its peak.

For younger generations, flexibility is the name of the game. As they chart their career paths, environments that provide work-life balance and sustainable goals are part of the picture. Facing a uncertain economy in the market is prompting a growing number of them to consider setting up their own businesses. Javor summarizes the process of a derivative educational experience. As he says, business education is the first step to job security. So if you want job security, start a business.

Education remains the essential ingredient, but not everyone can afford the training offered by formal institutions, nor does everyone need it, according to Daniel Javor. As a serial entrepreneur, he thinks the business school route for some startups isn’t always necessary and can be redundant. A well-led entrepreneurship education platform can provide a simplified and detailed alternative to business education throughout the entrepreneurial journey.

Even Javor thinks that formal education shapes the learning effort even though entrepreneurship can be honed with external platforms. So the question becomes, how can the education and human capital management industries support the approaches of the Daniel Javors of the world? Perhaps the integration of project-based learning with professionals that include on and off ramps for those with experience offers a fusion of the two worlds.

Interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.